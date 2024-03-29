Predicted Man United XI vs Brentford: Lisandro Martinez to make surprise start



With another centre back injury crisis hitting Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag could decide to bring long-term absentee Lisandro Martinez straight back into the starting XI to face Brentford tomorrow.

Martinez has not kicked a ball for United since February 4th when he was injured against West Ham, just four games into his recovery from a long-term foot injury.

However, there are now doubts over two of his replacements, Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire, both rated as just 50:50 by premierinjuries.com. Victor Lindelof could partner Raphael Varane, but given Martinez’ importance to the side and with big games against Chelsea and Liverpool coming up next week, Ten Hag will surely be tempted to get the Argentine up to speed as soon as possible.

At full back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot should both be available. Ten Hag surprised everyone by playing Wan-Bissaka on the left and Dalot right against Liverpool but we think they will be reversed against the Bees.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both almost certainly out for the season.

Andre Onana will be in goal.

Another player nursing an injury is Casemiro, who missed Brazil’s internationals this week with a muscular injury. If fit, he will probably play but we’ve gone for Scott McTominay as the more likely option to start alongside Kobbie Mainoo, who will be buzzing after getting Man of the Match in his first England start in the week.

Mason Mount is another option in midfield having made his return against Liverpool, but we think he’ll be on the bench for now, especially as this is an away match against a physical side. Christian Eriksen could also be selected against his old club.

Up front, it’s a case of “if it aint broke, don’t fix it” and so we expect Alejandro Garnacho to start on the right wing, Bruno Fernandes in the hole and Marcus Rashford on the left, with Rasmus Hojlund up front.

Reports have been circulating that Rashford is carrying a knock but England boss Gareth Southgate dispelled those rumours so he is expected to continue.

Antony could have played himself into contention after his heroics against Liverpool last weekend, but we expect him to be brought on from the bench rather than starting the game.

The match winner against Liverpool, Amad Diallo, is unavailable after being given a red card for taking off his shirt in celebration of the last-minute goal.

Anthony Martial is also reportedly nearing fitness but is probably still a couple of weeks away.

Tom Heaton is expected to be the backup keeper as Altay Bayindir may still be unable to participate due to a muscle injury, although there is a chance he will have recovered.

The bench could therefore include Heaton, Lindelof, Sofyan Amrabat, Mount, Eriksen and Antony, plus whoever is fit enough from the doubtfuls mentioned. Extra places could be taken up by youngsters Willy Kambwala, Omari Forson and potentially even the likes of 17-year-old Zach Baumann or 16-year-old Jacob Devaney, both of whom took part in first-team training this week.

Ten Hag will likely provide an update on fitness in his press conference this lunchtime, which we’ll be reporting here live as it happens.

In the meantime, then, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s 8pm kick off at the Gtech Community Stadium:

