Barcelona open to Manchester United target Mikayil Faye’s sale but want to include buy-back clause



Without Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United have looked shaky at the back and always seem to struggle to play out from the back.

It is clear to see that the Argentine is an essential cog in Erik ten Hag’s plans but with the World Cup winner missing 32 games this term, finding an alternative for him will be key moving forward.

The Peoples Person had recently relayed reports that United were looking at Barcelona’s highly-rated academy star Mikayil Faye.

The Senegalese international’s style bears resemblance to that of Martinez while also being able to play as a left-back with versatility a huge draw for the United boss.

Faye’s stock rising

United’s scouts had given a glowing review after three months of monitoring but the Catalan giants are also said to be eager to keep a hold of the 19-year-old.

However, clubs from across Europe are willing to pay top dollar for the La Masia graduate with Barca reportedly rejecting offers of up to £13 million from French clubs including INEOS-owned OGC Nice.

The team from Camp Nou are currently well stocked in the centre-back position, with Xavi currently favouring Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsí while they also have Andreas Christensen, Íñigo Martínez, Jules Koundé, in addition to the loaned Clement Lenglet and Eric Garcia.

If they can offload more than a couple, Faye could get a look-in but otherwise the player is desperate to not stagnate and thus Barca are mulling over a possible sale as per AS.

A lot will depend on what the new coach decides but currently, the club’s sporting team are thinking about including a buyback clause if at all they sell.

“Barça must decide what to do with Faye and the dilemma is whether to promote him to the first team for the next project or accept one of the million-dollar offers that are on the table.

Sale with buyback option

“His great dream is to wear the Blaugrana shirt, but there is an abundance of centre-backs currently and everything will depend on how many the club can move on.

“Faye already has important proposals on the table to play in the First Division and, in the event that he leaves, Barça will opt for a transfer with a buyback option.

“Girona has asked about him and in France, Lens and Nice would be willing to pay more than 10 million euros. There is also a German club that is going to bid very hard and in England there has been talk of interest from Manchester United.”

The player’s skillset is very enticing but paying over the odds for an unproven 19-year-old would be a major risk.