Brentford 1-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United drew against Brentford 1-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium tonight. Here are our player ratings from the game:

Andre Onana 7.5- Brentford kept coming and it was only due to a combination of Onana’s saves and Brentford being wasteful that this game finished 0-0. At least one player looks to have completely turned a corner.

Diogo Dalot 5- Uncertain in possession as United were under the cosh for most of the first half. Tried his best in defence but their numerical superiority made it difficult.

Raphael Varane 6- Was handling Brentford’s threat well with some last-gasp interventions until, to nobody’s surprise, got injured and was hooked at half-time.

Victor Lindelof 6- Was given a proper game by Toney’s physicality but acquitted himself well with a potentially goal-saving block to deny him an opportunity a highlight. Went off injured in the second half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 3- Performance against Liverpool was a false dawn. Looked like a deer in headlights in an unfamiliar left-back position. Slow to react to Brentford’s equaliser.

Kobbie Mainoo 5- Outmanned in midfield as McTominay went on one of his routine forward adventures. He’s starting to be targeted by the opposition now and how he deals with it will be the next stage of his development.

Scott McTominay 3- Did he score? No. So he was abysmal. That’s pretty much what he’s in the team for since he doesn’t do anything else to a good level in and out of possession.

Alejandro Garnacho 5- Would have probably done something if United had the ball for more than 30 seconds at a time. Effort not lacking.

Bruno Fernandes 6- Started nicely with a good pass on the counter-attack but that was as good as it got for him as Brentford dominated proceedings.

Marcus Rashford 2- Personifies the wider issues with United in that he perenially seems to be lacking in effort, decision-making, and soft mentality when things aren’t going his way. A bonafide disasterclass, and not his first one this season.

Rasmus Hojlund 4- Can’t really fault a striker much when the team barely has the ball but did miss a golden chance and was anonymous otherwise.

Substitutes:

Harry Maguire 5- Struggled to get to grips with Toney, Wissa, and Mbeumo’s movements and got dragged out of position repeatedly. Clumsy.

Antony 5- No repeat of Liverpool heroics and some would say, that was the exception and this was routine. Ineffectual outside of one speculative shot.

Casemiro 5- Giving the ball away was his first contribution and didn’t improve much upon it from there on.

Mason Mount 7- United’s No 7 did the first “United No 7” thing of his career at the club with a late, late goal. Unlucky it wasn’t the winner.

Manager Erik ten Hag 4– Got completely outmanoeuvred by Thomas Frank’s three-at-the-back formation and left the players to fend for themselves without being proactive with his game management.