Brentford vs Manchester United tactical preview: Erik ten Hag’s men face a wounded animal



Brentford away is the place where the early nadir of Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United arrived.

Just as the Dutchman was settling his feet under his desk, an away game to the Bees brought a chastening 4-0 defeat last year and with it, showed Ten Hag the size of the task at hand.

Both clubs have come a long way since that game. United finished last season well but have stuttered this time, while Thomas Frank’s miracle men look like they’re finally running out of steam.

With Brentford missing eight players through injuries and suspension, it is arguably the ideal time for Ten Hag’s men to take on what is increasingly becoming a banana skin for “the elites” of the league.

Here are the tactical themes which will decide the game-

The set-piece relief

Sir Dave Brailsford might be the pioneer of the “marginal gains” philosophy, but no other club has used it as much, and as effectively, as Brentford.

A huge part of these marginal gains is their superiority on set-pieces.

Last season, they scored 16 from set-plays, the second-highest in the league alongside Tottenham, with only Liverpool ahead with 17.

This season, however, there has been a stark decline in numbers. Currently, Brentford are 14th in that table, scoring only seven so far from set-pieces.

A big reason behind this decline is the injury bug which has decimated their team for large parts of the season. Against United, it will be more of the same. Sergio Reguilon, their first-choice set-piece taker, and Christian Norgaard, their biggest aerial threat, are both missing through suspension and injury.

Just as well, because United are not particularly adept at avoiding set-piece goals. That’s a big respite United will look to capitalise on.

Ticking Toney bomb

The last time United faced Brentford, they were saved by a late double by Scott McTominay but Brentford were missing a key reason why they were only up by a single goal.

Ivan Toney was still serving his betting ban at the time but the English forward is now back and playing like he never left. He has scored four in 10 games but his overall play has brought the best out of the whole attack.

Again, United are playing against them at the best time as Lisandro Martinez will be back to deal with Toney’s threat. The Argentine has already shown that he is not one to be outmuscled physically despite the height disadvantage.

His combative style of play is perfectly suited to be deployed against Toney who is a good old-fashioned striker. Ten Hag is expected to continue with his 4-2-3-1 which means Martinez will likely have Varane besides him to aid his efforts of containing Toney.

Who knows, Toney might even be Martinez’s teammate next season!

Art of game-management

Earlier this season, Wolves lost at home to Brentford and after the game, manager Gary O’Neil was at pains to point out how Frank’s side just stops you from playing, especially if they are in the lead.

Snappy fouls, delays in restarting the game, play-acting, and just being a general nuisance are how Brentford have turned themselves into a nightmare matchup for any team, regardless of their form.

United finally showed some grit and fight in their thrilling comeback win over Liverpool just before the international break and that spirit will be fiercely tested against Brentford.

The crowd will make it a cauldron and Brentford are guaranteed to start fast. Taking the sting out of the game with calm and composed play and then imposing their authority is the key to victory here. United can’t afford to get dragged into Brentford’s style of play and lose their heads. That’s how 4-0 defeats happen. Ten Hag has seen it firsthand by now.