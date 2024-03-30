Confirmed Man United XI vs Brentford: Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro on the bench, Kobbie Mainoo starts



Lisandro Martinez is back in the Manchester United squad to face Brentford this evening but has to make do with a place on the bench.

Martinez has been injured since the beginning of February, which was the end of a brief comeback from another injury that had kept him out since the start of the season.

Casemiro and Harry Maguire are also included despite having been doubts due to injury. However, Jonny Evans did not recover in time. Casemiro and Maguire are also both on the bench.

United are actually unchanged from the side that heroically beat Liverpool 4-3 after extra time in the FA Cup last time out.

Andre Onana is in goal for the Red Devils.

The back four are Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo, who missed training on Thursday due to illness, are the holding midfield pair.

Up front, it’s business as usual, with Alejandro Garnacho on the right wing, Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 role, Marcus Rashford on the left and Rasmus Hojlund up front.

Hojlund is looking to make it seven Premier League games in a row with a goal, which will make him the youngest to achieve that feat in the history of the competition.

Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are long-term absentees, although Martial could be approaching a return in the near future. Altay Bayindir is also still out, with Tom Heaton taking his place as the reserve keeper.

Joining Heaton, Martinez, Maguire and Casemiro on the subs bench are Sofyan Amrabat, Willy Kambwala, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Antony.

It is by far the strongest bench Ten Hag has been able to put out in quite some time.

Kick-off at the Gtech Community Stadium is at 8pm.

