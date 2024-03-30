Erik ten Hag and Manchester United put to shame as Brentford shatter five-year league record



Manchester United will play far better than this and end up with far worse results than they managed against Brentford.

However, it is scary to think these players putting this sort of a performance against a team that hasn’t forgotten its shooting boots at home.

Erik ten Hag’s men left Gtech Community Stadium with a point after a late exchange of goals but such was the domination by the Bees, that they shattered a years-long record.

Brentford finished the game with 85 touches in the United box, the most any team has managed in the league in the past five years.

Brentford had 85 touches in the Man Utd box tonight, the most any team has managed in the Premier League in the last 5 years…

It is a scarcely believable number, put even more into context that in the last five years, Manchester City and Liverpool have flirted with 100 points, and the league has seen some truly helpless teams.

United themselves have multiple matches on their record where they conceded six and seven but it was never this bad.

In fact, this is only two touches off Premier League’s all-time record, held by Manchester City with 87.

Brentford had 31 shots at United’s goal which perhaps can no longer be considered a surprise as Ten Hag’s team are competing with relegation favourites for that honour.

United, somehow, after such horror shows, remain sixth but their goal difference of zero shows just how lucky they have been throughout the season.

Injuries are subsiding and Ten Hag and his players are running out of excuses for their hapless displays.

The worst part is that this was arguably United’s worst performance this season outside of the result and the fixture list looks daunting.

The Champions League next season can be kissed goodbye if this is the standard of performance this team will put up till the end of the season.

If anything, damage control should be first priority going forward because while 85 sums up United’s horror show here, the actual scary thing is that this team is used to breaking all sorts of wrong records.