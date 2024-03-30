Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to bring in attack-minded Theo Hernandez



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been without a specialist left-back for most of the season with injuries plaguing all his full-backs.

Tyrell Malacia suffered an injury before pre-season and he is unlikely to play any part this season. But the biggest blow has been Luke Shaw’s frequent niggles.

The England international has missed 23 games this campaign in two separate injury spells and his initial problem forced the club to dip into the loan market to bring in Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham.

However, the Spaniard was not as sound defensively and his loan was terminated in January with Shaw back to fitness. But that did not last long and Ten Hag has had to make do with playing Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat in that position.

LB problems for United

With Malacia’s future uncertain, and Shaw’s injury problems rearing their ugly head again, it is clear United need to bring in a left-back in the summer.

Links with Raoul Bellanova, Luca Netz and Tino Livramento have emerged in recent weeks and Fichajes have brought back Theo Hernandez‘s name to the discussion.

The Frenchman has five goals and 10 assists this season for AC Milan, the highest goals for a defender this season with his attacking instincts a great fit for what Ten Hag demands from his full-backs.

Considering his current deal is valid until 2026, the Rossoneri are expected to demand a huge amount for the former Real Madrid man.

And United are reportedly willing to spend €60 million to land the 2017/18 Champions League winner with Ten Hag pushing for his signature.

“Manchester United are looking at reinforcements for next season, and Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag has put the name of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández on the table.

Theo Hernandez would be expensive

“The French player is one of the new objectives of the Red Devils with Manchester United struggling at left back in recent years.

“Hence the current obsession with the AC Milan player, for whom they would be willing to offer more than 60 million euros. He has also entered the sights of other European giants such as Paris Saint-Germain.”

Milan legend and current sporting director Paolo Maldini has called him a “very special” player who has the ability to surpass him and it would be the coup of the summer if United can pull this off.

However, a lot will depend of the final budget that will be available to use and considering the club already want to strengthen up front, in midfield while also bringing in a centre-back, it remains to be seen how much money can be spared for a full-back.