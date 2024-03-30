Gary O’Neil puts rumours of Manchester United coaching job to bed

Wolves manager, Gary O’Neil, has spoken publicly for the first time on his links to a coaching role at Old Trafford.

As part of a widespread restructuring of the club, INEOS have appointed Omar Berrada as CEO and are trying to hire Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth as sporting director, however, they are currently refusing to compromise with the Magpies over the compensation fee.

The Red Devils have also been linked to bringing in Jason Wilcox and Dougie Freedman for other roles related to player recruitment.

However, a shock name was churned up in the rumour mill this week when Wolves coach, O’Neil, was linked to a switch to Old Trafford.

However, interestingly the Premier League manager was linked to a coaching role, not to take over the hot seat from Erik ten Hag.

Naturally, news broke that the English manager would be unlikely to entertain such an offer as despite being a huge upgrade in club, the role would be a demotion for a man who has 62 Premier League matches as a manager under his belt.

Therefore, before Wolves’ clash against Aston Villa this evening, O’Neil used his pre-match press conference (via The Manchester Evening News) to set the record straight.

Commenting on the recent rumours he stated, “No, no truth [to the report], I don’t know where it came from. Obviously I’ve heard about it, but I think firstly, growing up Liverpool and Manchester United always felt special”.

“They’re real special clubs, so it’s an honour to be linked, even though there is no truth in it, but as you can imagine, all my focus is on Wolves.”

The former Bournemouth coach went on to claim that despite the honour of being linked to a side like United, his objective was very much to be a manager.

“Of course, when your name is mentioned with one of the biggest clubs in world football it’s always an honour, but as I’ve said, I love it here, I’m a head coach and I’ll always be a head coach. I’ve really enjoyed my time at Wolves.”

When asked to clarify whether he’d been contacted by United, O’Neil replied “No, nothing at all, literally no idea where it came from, so no, I was only made aware of it by our media team to prepare me to answer your questions, so I wasn’t aware of it at all”.

Whilst the 40 year old would evidently jump at the chance to take the hotseat at Old Trafford, he clearly has no interest in an assistant role at any club as he seeks to continue to build is ever-growing reputation as a manager in England and beyond.

Last season he took the Cherries to a very respectable 15th place and currently has Wolves in ninth, only six points behind United, with European qualification still a realistic target for the Molineux side.

