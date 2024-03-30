Hinata Miyazawa and Leah Galton available for selection this weekend

Manchester United women have received an Easter weekend boost with two key stars set to return from injury ahead of their WSL clash against Everton.

Leah Galton had been sidelined for a few weeks through a thigh injury but manager Marc Skinner told the press that she will be available for selection.

Meanwhile, Hinata Miyazawa, who had picked up an injury whilst on international duty with Japan before Christmas, is also on her way back.

She underwent successful surgery on a fractured ankle upon her return to England.

Skinner confirmed a few weeks ago that she was back training on the grass before she was named in the Japan squad for the She Believes Cup during the week.

Ahead of the match against Everton on Easter Sunday, Skinner confirmed that the Japanese star is ready to come back into the fold.

The boss said: “Both will be available for the game this weekend, obviously won’t be 90, but they should both be up for selection and available for the squad, which is really, really positive.”

Unfortunately for United, they will be without Jayde Riviere after she picked up a knock against Manchester City last weekend.

Riviere, who had just returned from injury, seemed to slip whilst she was changing direction and seemed in a lot of pain as she was attended to by medical staff.

Skinner revealed there was no set time frame for her return as yet with the medical team continuing to assess her.

United are hoping to bounce back after last week’s 1-3 derby defeat to City which saw them drop to fifth in the league behind Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Everton sit in tenth place having fought for a 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Kick-off is scheduled for 12 noon on Easter Sunday at Leigh Sports Village.