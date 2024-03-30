Huge injury update on Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof after forced exits in draw vs. Brentford



An injury update has been issued on Manchester United defensive duo Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

Varane and Lindelof started together as the centre-back pairing in United’s 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The two did relatively well as a unit to prevent Brentford from breaching Andre Onana’s goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Varane especially was a monster in the air and was impressive in the way he won his aerial duels and helped neutralize the Bees’ threat from set pieces.

However, the Frenchman was taken off at the break after a collision with Ivan Toney.

A moment in the game occurred in which Varane was forced to make a huge tackle to keep the Brentford striker from getting his shot off.

It appears that his crucial intervention came at a steep personal price, which saw him pick up a physical setback. Harry Maguire came in for the World Cup-winning Frenchman.

Even worse for United is that they lost their other central defender later on at around the 67th-minute mark. Lindelof went down inside his own box without contact.

While on the floor, the Swede was clutching his hamstrings and seemed to be in pain. It became clear he couldn’t carry on and he was immediately replaced by Lisandro Martinez.

According to Manchester Evening News reporter Steven Railston, Lindelof was limping while he left Brentford’s grounds.

Victor Lindelof was limping as he left the stadium #mufc — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) March 30, 2024

Railston also gave an update on Varane’s fitness. The United n.o 19 told him that his injury is “not too bad.”

Raphael Varane just told me his injury is “not too bad,” as he left the ground #mufc — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) March 30, 2024

While the Varane news is a bit positive, concern for Lindelof within the fanbase will undoubtedly mount.

This term, Erik ten Hag has had to contend with key members of United’s backline missing several games due to injuries.

At the moment, the only fully fit centre-backs that are available to the Dutchman for selection are Martinez, Maguire and Willy Kambwala.

Jonny Evans is also seemingly still recovering as he was not even on the bench against Brentford.