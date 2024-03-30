Jadon Sancho dazzles as Borussia Dortmund sink arch-rivals Bayern Munich



Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho played for 84 minutes as Borussia Dortmund completed a huge win against Bayern Munich.

Bayern needed to win to keep their title ambitions alive but their defeat has now placed Bayer Leverkusen on the brink of winning the Bundesliga title.

Xabi Alonso’s side are now just two wins away from being named champions.

Dortmund ran out 2-0 winners courtesy of goals in either half from Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson. Bayern thought they had an avenue back into the game when Harry Kane headed in a cross from Noussair Mazraoui but the England captain was deemed to have been offside and his goal was ruled out as a result.

Even sweeter for Dortmund was that it was the club’s first win against Bayern at the Allianz Arena in a decade.

Sancho started on the right wing of an attacking trio also consisting of Adeyemi and Niclas Fulkrug, who led the line.

During the time he was on the pitch, Sancho embarked on five dribbles. He completed four of these.

There was a moment during the match in which the United loanee came up against the rapid Alphonso Davies and used a brilliant price of skill and trickery to outdo the Bayern defender.

Sancho registered 41 touches of the ball.

He successfully completed 23 of the 28 passes he attempted to find his Dortmund teammates with, managing a pass accuracy of 82%. One of his passes was a key pass.

The 24-year-old was impressive defensively. He delved into five ground duels and came out on top on four occasions.

He also made one interception.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Sancho was eventually taken off and replaced by Jamie-Bynoe Gittens.

From United’s perspective, the forward is hitting form at the right time. As the Red Devils prepare to offload him, the club’s negotiation position is further strengthened by every solid performance Sancho puts up.

Up next for Dortmund is Stuttgart next Saturday.