Joe Hugill makes welcome return to form for Burton Albion

Manchester United’s loanee, Joe Hugill, put in one of his better displays for League One Burton Albion yesterday afternoon during the traditional Good Friday football league fixtures.

The Brewers are flirting with danger as they sit 20th and only one point above the relegation zone from the third division, so every point counts in their fight for survival.

Therefore, yesterday’s credible away draw at mid-table Wigan Athletic could yet prove pivotal in their season.

The side from the Pirelli Stadium only managed to keep the ball 30% of the time but proved effective on the counter, creating 15 chances, two more than the home side.

Hugill himself was primarily involved in three major incidents in the game as he was painfully close to adding to his solitary strike to date.

A long throw caused mayhem in the Wigan box and after the ball was returned into the penalty area with a bouncing effort, the Latics’ keeper’s fumble almost presented the alert Hugill with the chance to steer the ball home. However, the goalkeeper just managed to get his hands on the ball before the United loanee could punish the mistake.

The United man also almost equalised for his side just after half time when his effort beat Sam Tickle, but frustratingly bounced back off the post.

The youngster would eventually get his rewards in the 54th minute of play when a corner resulted in a classic lower division scramble which saw Hugill pin his defender on the goal line after the ball was curled in and poked the ball into the path of John Brayford, who smashed home to give Burton a valuable point.

The assist was Hugill’s third of the campaign.

He was awarded a score of 7 on Sofascore and almost completed the whole match, playing 88 minutes of the encounter at the DW Stadium.

The 20 year old could not get any of his own shots on target but he did manage to have one shot blocked and the aforementioned effort that hit the woodwork.

Hugill will have been irritated that he could only complete eight of 13 passes but two of them were key passes, as he created two big chances in the match.

He was poor in the air however, as he only won one out of his eight aerial duels, as he was dominated by the Wigan centre backs.

The youngster will be pleased nonetheless with his afternoon’s work as he was heavily involved with most of the positive aspects of his side’s attacking threat.

Hugill will aim to finally end the wait for his second goal since scoring on his debut back in January, when his side welcome Barnsley to the Pirelli Stadium on Easter Monday.

