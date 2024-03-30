Man United make rare change to matchday plans ahead of clash vs. Brentford



Manchester United have made an unusual change to their matchday plans as the club decided to have Erik ten Hag and his players travel to an away game on the day of the clash.

United are set to take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. Kick-off is at 8 pm.

Usually, the Red Devils would make their way to London a day before the match.

However, as pointed out by The Sun, United elected to travel to the capital just hours before the game vs. Thomas Frank’s men is scheduled to commence.

The newspaper reports, “Capitalising on the late kick off time, it allows United’s crocked stars extra time to recover from injury or illness.”

On Friday evening, it emerged that United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is facing a race against time to be fit for the Brentford game.

The 18-year-old star missed a United training session on Thursday due to illness. He was however present at the club’s Carrington training complex on Friday.

It’s understood that the 20-time English champions usually instruct their sick players to stay home and away from their teammates to reduce the possibility of a virus spreading within the ranks.

Casemiro is another who could return to the lineup after missing the FA Cup victory over Liverpool with a hamstring injury.

The Brazilian resumed outdoor training this week and Ten Hag recently expressed optimism that he could be available to him for selection.

The Sun have published pictures of a number of United players who were spotted at the airport as part of the side’s travelling contingent to take on the Bees.

Some stars who were seen include Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Mason Mount and Raphael Varane.

Even more positive for Ten Hag, the team and certainly United fans, is that Lisandro Martinez was also captured by the cameras.

Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst also confirmed that Martinez is in contention to make his first appearance for the club in almost eight weeks.

Lisandro Martinez has travelled with the #mufc squad to Brentford. Could make first appearance in nearly eight weeks. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 30, 2024

The Argentine has been sorely missed and his availability could make a huge difference for United and how they fare against Brentford.