Manchester United have a “degree of confidence” over three major appointments

Manchester United are confident that their pursuit of Dan Ashworth, Dougie Freedman and Jason Wilcox are all going in the right direction.

INEOS have wasted no time in shaking up United’s footballing department with the appointment of CEO, Omar Berrada from Manchester City.

The Red Devils are also locked in negotiations with Newcastle to prise Dan Ashworth away from the Magpies to take on the role of sporting director at Old Trafford.

However, there has been frustration as of late as both teams seem unwilling to compromise.

United have also been heavily linked with Southampton’s director of football, Jason Wilcox and Crystal Palace’s sporting director, Dougie Freedman.

In fact, it has been reported that the club want both, even though it is unclear as of yet what their exact roles would be.

It has been relayed by The Peoples Person that there is a sense that progress is being made on the Wilcox deal but the speed of negotiations are frustrating for a fanbase who have grown tired of inaction from years of having to put up with the Glazers.

However Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, has given a more optimistic update to GIVEMESPORT about INEOS’ plans.

He stated that there will be a sense of “frustration” within the corridors of Old Trafford as Liverpool have quickly appointed Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes to key roles however the journalist was quick to highlight the differences in the two situations.

“They will want to get that structure sorted as soon as possible. But you’ve got to also remember that the Michael Edwards situation is completely different to Manchester United simply because Edwards wasn’t in a role anywhere. So there was no negotiation needed with another club, compensation needed with another club”.

In fact, the Mancunian side’s lack of appointments is actually mentioned as a positive by Sheth.

“As far as Manchester United are concerned, for them not to have appointed anybody at this juncture would probably suggest that there is a degree of confidence that they’re going to get the likes of Dan Ashworth into the sporting director role. That they are going to get someone like Jason Wilcox and maybe even Dougie Freedman as well in situ as soon as it is possible”.

United fans will certainly be hoping this is the case, as they will be absolutely desperate that nothing holds back the club from making their mark on the forthcoming transfer window as INEOS look to make good on their promise to take United back to the top table of British and European football.

