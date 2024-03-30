Manchester United have made first official offer for OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka



Despite spending £47.2 million on Andre Onana last summer, Manchester United continue to be linked with goalkeepers ahead of the next season.

Erik ten Hag’s debut campaign saw long-time United No 1 David de Gea commit some massive mistakes and struggle to play out from the back which prompted a change in guard after 12 years.

The Cameroonian had just reached the Champions League final with Inter Milan where Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City failed to press him due to his ability with the ball at his feet.

Having worked with him during his Ajax years, Ten Hag felt the 27-year-old would be the perfect fit but his start was anything but memorable.

Onana’s season thus far

Onana made errors in the Champions League and Premier League and critics were quick to label him a disastrous signing with clamour for Altay Bayindir to be given a chance growing.

Despite a poor AFCON outing, Ten Hag’s faith never wavered and the shot-stopper has begun to repay the manager’s faith with some big performances since the New Year.

However, rumours continue to link the club with a replacement with Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin and Diant Ramaj of Ajax linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Another player whose name has been mentioned among potential targets is OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bułka. Recently, Polish outlet Kanał Sportowy claimed the Red Devils had even made the first official offer for the 6.5ft shot-stopper.

United’s official offer

“The first official offer to Nice for Marcin Bułka has just been received. There is apparently 40 million euros on the table from Manchester United,” journalist Mateusz Borek wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Now, former Poland international Ludovic Obraniak has told WP SportoweFakty that the 24-year-old deserves to move to a big club like United in the summer.

Bulka is a former Chelsea academy star, but did not actually make an appearance for the first team. He moved to Paris Saint-Germain back in 2019 and won the Ligue 1 title during his time there.

Two seasons ago, the goalie moved to Nice and has impressed during his time at the Allianz Riviera, keeping 15 clean sheets in 30 games this season, topping the charts in that regard.

He is now a Polish international, having made his debut last year and with Wojciech Szczęsny currently 33, Bulka has the chance to stake a claim as the new No 1.

Deserves a big-money move

“I think that is exactly what will happen [Bułka moving to a big club]. Several big clubs will be looking for a goalkeeper. Manchester United will, in my opinion, try to find someone for Onana, and also Real Madrid might go to the market for a goalkeeper after another Courtois injury,” Obraniak said.

“Absolutely. In my opinion, he’s a player who sooner or later will play for a big club,” he further added.

While the Polish star is making waves in France, it does not seem likely that Onana will be sold so quick into his United career. However, Bayindir’s future is less certain.

He has been linked with a move back to Turkey with Ten Hag hardly trusting him and the Nice shot-stopper could be an able deputy if he fancies a back-up role.

With the French club also owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a transfer could be feasible with the Red Devils also looking at his teammate Jean-Clair Todibo. Bulka is currently valued at €18 million with his current deal valid until 2026.