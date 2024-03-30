Mason Greenwood’s suffers frustrating afternoon in Getafe’s home loss to Sevilla in La Liga

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood played the full 90 minutes in Getafe’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Sevilla, this afternoon.

Greenwood started in his familiar role, on the right of a front three that was without Borja Mayoral through injury and the influential veteran Jaime Mata dropping to the bench.

Instead it was Oscar Rodriguez who was shoehorned in to help Greenwood pose a threat to the visitors, who started the game just three points outside the relegation zone.

Having lost just one of their last five home games, Getafe would have fancied their chances against a struggling Sevilla side.

However, it was the away team that drew first blood with Sergio Ramos bundling home the opener after just five minutes on what was his 38th birthday.

Greenwood and his teammates struggled to gain any kind of momentum in the early stages with Sevilla breaking up play at every opportunity.

The United man did remain the hosts’ greatest threat in forward areas and saw an effort saved midway through the half.

It felt as though if Getafe were going to equalise before the break, the 22-year-old would have been involved. But the half fizzled out, rather frustratingly from the home side’s point of view.

Furthermore, it was only a linesman’s flag on the stroke of half-time that stopped Sevilla doubling their lead and Ramos’ tally for the day.

Greenwood reappeared for the second 45, which continued in the same vein, with Sevilla stifling the home side who had all the possession without carrying a punch.

The United man missed the target with Getafe’s first shot of the second period but continued to look the most dangerous player on the pitch in blue.

However, despite huffing and puffing for the entire second half, which included a disallowed goal in the dying embers, neither Greenwood or his teammates could find parity and Sevilla left Estadio Coliseum with the much needed three points.

Greenwood will be frustrated at not being able to muster an equaliser but once more showed flashes of his quality in what was a tough afternoon overall.

The forward has enjoyed a fine season in Spain and United will be hoping he can continue his form to spark a bidding war for his services in the summer.

Despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe saying INEOS will take a fresh look at the academy product’s situation, it would be a surprise to see him return to the first team fold at Old Trafford.

