Mason Mount acknowledges underperforming Man United didn’t deserve a win vs. Brentford



Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has admitted that his side didn’t deserve all three points against Brentford as they were firmly below the standards expected of them.

United were very poor for large parts of the game and were thoroughly outdone by Thomas Frank’s men, who seemed hungrier and more determined to get a result.

With the score still at 0-0, Erik ten Hag brought on Mason Mount and Casemiro in place of Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo to try and make a difference.

United thought they had completed an incredible smash-and-grab when Mount found the back of the net in the 96th minute.

It was Mount’s first goal for the club following his arrival from Premier League rivals Chelsea last summer.

However, the Red Devils were hit back soon after when Kristoffer Ajer restored parity in the 99th minute to ensure the spoils were shared between the two teams.

After the final whistle, Ten Hag admitted that United were lucky to even escape with a point. The Dutchman also called out his players for being outdone by the Bees.

Mount spoke to Sky Sports and echoed Ten Hag’s sentiments that the standards were not up to the level at the Gtech Community Stadium

The midfielder said, “When you go 1-0 up right at the end, you want to try and hang onto that.”

“If you look at the game overall it wasn’t to our standard. We know that. When you score at the death you think you can maybe hang on. But maybe we didn’t deserve it.”

“Brentford make it difficult. It is never easy coming here. They make it tough and get around you. Maybe we didn’t get it going from the beginning.”

“We know we can improve, and we need to because we need to win games. We will improve, we will work hard. These are the games you want to win. We need to step up, and that is what we will focus on.”

Mount also confessed that United will now find it very difficult to attain a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League.

“It is a tough one now, but all we can do is focus on ourselves. We know what we need to do.”

Up next for Mount is a visit to his former club Chelsea on Thursday.