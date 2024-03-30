Match Report: Brentford 1-1 Manchester United



Manchester United drew 1-1 with Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday night after both clubs scored late in what was a gruelling 100-minute encounter.

With Man United’s chances of making the top four getting ever slimmer, only three points would do for Erik ten Hag’s men as they look to keep their hopes of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League alive.

Brentford appeared to keep United under pressure during the opening minutes, however, Bruno Fernandes managed to get an early shot off of a Marcus Rashford pass. Unfortunately, his shot went wide of the near post.

Five minutes in, the hosts’ pressure paid off as they won the first corner of the match. While Ivan Toney’s header drifted wide, it was a wake-up call for United’s defence to show them the danger that Brentford’s attack poses.

While United began to dominate possession around the 10-minute mark, they proved unable to find a way through the home side’s defence, often resorting to passing back to Andre Onana. Clearly, the team would need to get more creative to find a breakthrough.

14 minutes in, Diogo Dalot took a shot that was deflected out for United’s first corner. The corner was easily dealt with by the defence; yet another exhibition of United’s lack of firepower up front.

Two minutes later, United’s defence capitulated, with both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Raphael Varane failing to clear a loose ball inside the box that Yoane Wissa collected. Fortunately, Victor Lindelof managed to block his pass, thereby defusing the threat.

In the 24th minute, Toney ripped through United’s defence to collect a through ball, slotting his shot past Onana only to be denied by the woodwork. Clearly, previous warning signs of the danger he poses did not do enough to wake up United’s defence from their apparent slumber.

Brentford came within touching distance of scoring yet again when a corner found the head of Mathias Jørgensen, whose header scraped the crossbar on the way out.

Following several minutes of midfield battles, United were on the attack as Rashford took a shot from distance that was easily saved. Then, Brentford launched a counter-attack with Lindelof sliding in to cut out a threatening pass into the box from Mads Roerslev. The follow-up corner saw Keane Lewis-Potter’s header saved by Onana.

On the stroke of half-time, Fernandes won a free kick when he was fouled by Yoane Wissa. His subsequent cross was easily cut out, with the referee blowing for half-time a minute later. With the game still goalless, it was clear that Brentford had been the more impressive side, with 14 shots compared to United’s three.

Coming out of the tunnel, it became evident that Ten Hag decided to make a change during the break. Harry Maguire took to the field in place of Varane.

While the home side appeared more confident on the ball after the restart, United were able to apply pressure in the 49th minute, with Fernandes unleashing a threatening shot on goal that Mark Flekken struggled to latch onto.

In the 52nd minute, Wissa and Toney were on the counter-attack, with only two United defenders in their path. While Toney did well to find space, Wissa was unable to find space to manoeuvre as his pass went out for a goal kick.

A moment later, United were on the attack as Hojlund unleashed a shot that was parried by Flekken.

Suddenly, the match sparked to life, as Wissa took a shot on the other end of the field that Onana stopped with a diving save. While Lewis-Potter collected the rebound, Onana made a leg save from close range to deny him.

In the 59th minute, Alejandro Garnacho’s night came to an end as he was replaced by Antony.

Five minutes later, Toney came close to scoring yet again when his shot glided over the crossbar. United have struggled immensely to keep the striker under control.

Scott McTominay took a shot on the other end of the field, however, his shot went wide.

With a little over 20 minutes to play, Lindelof went down with what looked like a hamstring strain, bringing his night to an end. In his place came Lisandro Martinez, who has recently returned to fitness following an injury of his own.

Yet again, Brentford won a corner, with an unmarked Lewis-Potter attempting an overhead kick which saw his shot fly over the top. Yet again, United were fortunate not to concede.

In the next play, Antony decided to get a shot on goal, switching play to his left foot and curling in a shot that barely went wide.

Within seconds, Toney raced behind United’s defence and put the ball into the net. While initially ruled offside, the referee consulted with VAR to get a final decision. Ultimately, Toney was just inches offside, allowing United to breathe yet another massive collective sigh of relief.

With 13 minutes to play, substitute Bryan Mbeumo hit the crossbar with his shot. United have been incredibly lucky not to concede so far.

79 minutes in, Kobbie Mainoo’s night came to an end as he was replaced by Casemiro. Rashford was the final substitution, coming off for Mason Mount.

While Toney appeared to be on goal, Martinez did well to mark him, preventing him from getting a shot off. Then, Casemiro made a reckless challenge on Mbeumo, handing Brentford a free kick from a threatening position. Toney’s shot went wide, giving United another chance to regroup.

The fourth official’s board lit up with nine minutes of added time, providing United with ample time to find a late winner. It was then that Dalot clashed heads with Neil Maupay.

Fortunately, Dalot only required a quick bandaging from the medical staff, after which he was good to return to the match.

Against the run of play, United were able to launch a counter-attack involving almost the entire midfield which ended with Mason Mount grabbing his first United goal. It was a real smash-and-grab from United, taking the lead against the run of play.

But the joy was short-lived and with a minute left to play, Toney dribbled past two United defenders, passing to Lewis-Potter, who equalised for Brentford.

Ultimately, United will feel lucky to come away with a point following what was a highly disappointing performance that lacked any true conviction.

Starting XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Maguire, Martinez, Antony, Casemiro, Mount



