Three things we learned as a poor Man United secure undeserved draw in dramatic clash vs. Brentford



Manchester United travelled to the Gtech Community Stadium to take on Thomas Frank’s Brentford in another crucial Premier League affair.

United headed into the game off the back of a pulsating FA Cup triumph over Liverpool that sent the club to the semi-final of the competition.

Erik ten Hag was boosted by one or two returns, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro coming back from injury. Both players were named on the bench.

However, the United boss named an unchanged XI from the one that beat Liverpool. Andre Onana started in goal with a defensive four of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of him.

Kobbie Mainoo was deemed fit enough to start after doubts were cast over his availability for the match due to an illness.

The Carrington academy graduate slotted next to Scott McTominay and captain Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Rasmus Hojlund led the line in an attacking trio also consisting of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Poor first-half performance

United were underwhelming in the opening 45 performances and Brentford were undoubtedly the dominant force.

Ten Hag’s men were lucky to head down the tunnel with the score still level. The Bees fashioned the most clear-cut opportunities and would have felt unlucky not to have grabbed one or two before the interval.

Ivan Toney had the chance to break the deadlock but fortunately for United, his effort struck the post. A sublime pass from Yoane Wissa split the Red Devils’ backline with laughable ease. Toney got on the end of it and fired a shot but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The English striker was good in the first half and gave the United backline plenty of problems. In another instance, Toney received the ball in transition and easily outdid Lindelof. The Brentford man got it onto his left foot but was unable to hit the target.

Brentford also hit the upwork from one of their players’ attempted headed finish following a corner kick.

To highlight just how inferior United were in that opening period, the team only managed seven touches in the opposition box in comparison to Brentford’s 34 touches.

The West London outfit also registered 14 shots at Onana’s goal. United managed only three shots but none challenged Mark Flekken, who had little to do.

Another concerning thing about United was just how incoherent their play was. Ten Hag’s stars struggled to keep hold of the ball, maintain possession and sustain spells of pressure.

Brentford were stronger and more aggressive in the duels. They were first to most of the first and second balls.

The midfield was distorted and at times, young Mainoo found himself isolated and up against multiple rival players. The 18-year-old was one of the few United players who tried and any little control or positive passage of proceedings originated from him.

United’s attack was ineffective, to say the least. Rashford and Garnacho were mostly anonymous and seemed to lack any inspiration.

Apart from Rashford’s speculative long-range effort towards the end of the half, both wingers didn’t really produce much between themselves.

Hojlund cut a very frustrated and lonely figure and it was hardly surprising. The goalscorer had nothing to pounce on and there were barely any chances created for him.

While Ten Hag would have been relieved that his side didn’t concede despite being on the back foot for most of the first half, the Dutchman – like most fans – would have been greatly concerned with what he saw.

Varane and Lindelof injury worries

The only personnel change Ten Hag made after the break was bringing on Harry Maguire for Varane.

At one point in the first half, Varane collided with Toney and it seems he didn’t come out of the clash unscathed.

Toney was lining up a shot, prompting Varane to immediately intervene with a huge tackle that arguably kept United from letting one.

However, it came at some personal expense. The World Cup winner was visibly in pain as he fell to the ground and writhed around in pain and discomfort.

Initially, it appeared like all was well but it’s telling that Varane didn’t come out for the second half even though he was the better between himself and Lindelof.

Varane was crucial aerially and he helped prevent Brenftord from breaching United via their incredibly threatening set-piece routines.

To add to United’s misery, Lindelof also went down with a non-contact injury in the 67th minute. The Swede was clutching his hamstring and was unable to continue.

Lindelof was replaced by Martinez, who made his first appearance for United in eight weeks.

Should Lindelof and Varane be sidelined for lengthy periods, it would come as a major blow to Ten Hag, who has had to contend with most of his vital stars sustaining physical setbacks all term and missing multiple games.

If both Varane and Lindelof are ruled out, United’s defensive department would be heavily decimated, leaving Maguire, Martinez and Willy Kambwala as the only fit and available centre-backs available to the manager for selection. Jonny Evans is also out and was not even on the bench against Brentford.

Questions over Ten Hag’s long-term suitability remain

United’s display vs. Brentford only raised more questions about Ten Hag’s long-term tenure as United boss rather than answering already existing ones.

The 20-time English champions looked like they had completed the ultimate smash-and-grab in the dying embers of the match when substitute Mason Mount found the back of the net.

However, Brentford got back into it and ensured the spoils were split between the two teams.

A momentary lapse of concentration in the box allowed Toney to produce a cut-back into an unmarked Kristoffer Ajer, who made no mistake from close range.

Not many will claim that Brentford didn’t deserve their reward. A win would have likely prevented Ten Hag from coming under pressure but a draw almost certainly guarantees that the Dutchman will be subjected to scrutiny.

It has been suggested that new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS organisation could look to make a managerial chance.

It’s believed that Ratcliffe has not been impressed by the work Ten Hag has done this season and performances like what the team put up at the Gtech Community Stadium hardly help the 53-year-old coach’s cause to remain in the Old Trafford hot seat.

United’s poor display carried on for the rest of the game and it was shocking just how Ten Hag and his players seemed bereft of ideas to overturn the situation in their favour before Mount scored.

Thomas Frank gave his counterpart in the dugout a tactical schooling and United were extremely lucky to even get a share of the points.

Toney and Wissa continued causing havoc for United and it’s a massive surprise neither of them found the back of the net.

To put United’s woeful performance into context, the 20-time English champions conceded more shots against Brentford than they did vs. Manchester City at the Etihad. Unlike City who are battling for the title, Brentford are aiming to avoid getting dragged into a relegation scrap.

United have conceded more shots tonight than they did at the Etihad. — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) March 30, 2024

United have also now faced more shots in 2024 than any other Premier League club.

Manchester United have now faced more shots (193) in 2024 than any other PL club — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 30, 2024

Most of Ten Hag’s substitutes – with the exception of Mount – didn’t have an impact. Antony was the first to come on in place of Garnacho, who arguably had one of his worst games in a United shirt.

Casemiro and Mason Mount came on for Mainoo and Rashford respectively.

It’s easy to see why Ratcliffe and his associates are contemplating a parting of ways with Ten Hag. Games like this fully highlight why there is a strong case to be made for a change of guard in the dugout.

The current United boss may still have it within him to change the situation but time is running out.