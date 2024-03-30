Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Manchester United’s former skipper Harry Maguire



Manchester United defenders have suffered a lot of injuries this season forcing Erik ten Hag to constantly shuffle his pack around which has not helped the team settle.

Unlike last season, the Dutchman has hardly been able to call upon his strongest back four this campaign with Lisandro Martinez forced to miss 32 games due to injury this term.

Raphael Varane has struggled to lead in the Argentine’s absence and lost his place to Harry Maguire for almost two months with the former skipper enjoying a career renaissance after looking close to a departure in the previous summer window.

The England international has started 19 times in all competitions already this season as compared to 16 times last time out.

Maguire’s resurgence

He has managed to score twice while providing the same number of assists while helping keep six clean-sheets and was named the Premier League Player Of The Month for November.

But despite his rise up the pecking order, rumours are rife regarding a summer exit with West Ham once again in the race while there are even talks of the former club captain being used as a makeweight in a potential deal for Lucas Paqueta.

New co-owners INEOS are looking at a summer clearout and the centre-back’s name is on the list with Fichajes now claiming another English top-flight club have joined the race for the 31-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking at adding an experienced head at the back and they could pounce for Maguire.

Spurs want Harry

“Tottenham Hotspur began a renovation of its squad this summer after acquiring the services of manager Ange Postecoglou, and they are still actively searching for new signings, with their next target being Manchester United’s English centre-back, Harry Maguire.

“The decision to sign Maguire may be surprising to some, given his record at United, but Tottenham are seeking to reinforce their defensive line with a player who can provide leadership and valuable experience.”

The 20-time English league champions had spent €87 million to acquire the former Leicester City star back in 2019 and with just more than one year left in his current deal, United are expected to take a massive hit if they do decide to move him on.

Hius current market value as per Transfermarkt stands at €20 million and United would do well to sell him for that amount.