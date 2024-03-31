Andre Onana left disappointed with Manchester United’s draw at Brentford

Manchester United were expected to have garnered a massive psychological boost after sealing a memorable comeback win over Liverpool before this month’s international break.

However, the boost was short-lived as against Brentford, the United players were back to doing what they have done all season – appear clueless with the ball and lacklustre without it.

Mason Mount came very close to papering over the cracks and sealing all three points for the visitors with his 96th-minute goal.

But Kristoffer Ajer delivered a sucker punch in the dying seconds, making the scoreline 1-1 at the final whistle and forcing United to share the points with the Bees.

Needless to say, the United faithful were left disheartened, as another disappointing result in the Premier League further dented their Champions League hopes for the next campaign.

Andre Onana echoed the sentiments in his post-match interview, expressing his disappointment at the result.

“I feel sad because we are Manchester United, so it doesn’t matter who you play. Everywhere we go, we have to win,” he told MUTV.

“We gave away this game in the end. We did a fantastic job defending – it was not our best game – but the most important thing was to win. So, yeah, it’s difficult.”

The 27-year-old Cameroonian was one of the few United players who delivered an acceptable performance at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford kept Onana on his toes all game mustering 31 shots, their highest total in a Premier League match ever.

As such, the fact they only managed to beat the United No 1 once is a testament to his incredible shot-stopping skills.

However, Onana insisted individual performances mean little, and the most important thing is the “victory of the team.”

He underlined the need for his teammates to continue to work hard and stick together before admitting he hopes to finish in the top four with United.