“Doesn’t fight, and doesn’t run”: FC Seoul boss gives scathing review of ex-Man United star Jesse Lingard



FC Seoul boss Kim Gi-dong has given a stinging critique of former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard and admitted that he’s strongly considering dropping the player from his plans.

Lingard completed a shock switch to the K-League after Nottingham Forest released him when his contract expired.

The Carrington academy graduate is believed to have been the subject of a lot of interest including from clubs in Europe but he elected to move to South Korea instead.

He made his FC Seoul debut earlier this month as he played in front of a packed-out home stadium. Lingard’s debut smashed the K-League attendance record (51,760).

A fortnight ago, Ki-dong slammed Lingard’s work rate following a 2-0 win over Jeju. Th FC Seoul boss claimed the ex-United man “didn’t work hard and avoided tussle.”

The manager also aimed another dig at the England international by questioning his credentials as a professional footballer.

Ki-dong has now publicly slated Lingard once more and even went a step further to state that the player could be dropped from his set-up.

He said, “‘I’ve been thinking a lot about removing Jesse (Lingard). I don’t think a player who doesn’t run for a few minutes is a football player.”

“If he doesn’t fight, and doesn’t run better than the player who runs for 90 minutes?”

Ki-dong added, ” If you’re going to play soccer in the name, shouldn’t you just take the retired players?”

Lingard has mostly been used as a substitute at the K-League outfit, who are enduring a poor season. Seoul have won just one match from their opening four games of the new campaign.

The Mail relays that Lingard has picked up a meniscus injury although the issue is not very serious.