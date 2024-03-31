Erik ten Hag gives scarcely believable response to Manchester United’s gaping defensive issues

Erik ten Hag has inexplicably claimed that he does not mind his team giving up 31 shots as long as they get the right result.

Manchester United’s defence has been questionable all season as they conceded a ridiculous 15 goals in their Champions League group.

Despite the impressive, pulsating 4-3 win over Liverpool, they did concede 25 chances, meaning they have allowed their opposition 56 chances in the past two games.

Whilst their goals against column is decent for Premier League standards, fans are more worried about the sheer number of chances the side gives up.

Brentford cut through United with ease last night and it was miracle it took them until the 99th minute to find a goal.

Also as relayed by The Peoples Person, Brentford finished the game with 85 touches in the United box, the most any team has managed in the league in the past five years.

Commenting after the game in his post-match press conference (via 90 Min), the Dutch boss seemed worryingly nonchalant about the situation.

When asked if he was concerned about the number of chances Brentford created he retorted, “As long as we get results, no.

“I explain it once more: we defended low by times and because Brentford are very direct we lost many many second balls and we had to defend the box.

“We had a great goalkeeper, he was brilliant tonight, we have to say that also. Our results are quite consistent from January on but we concede shots, but we don’t concede so many goals.”

Worryingly, the former Ajax coach does not seem to grasp that results won’t come if you continuously gift the opposition so many opportunities to score.

Furthermore, while results have been decent in 2024, the performances have not been, where the Red Devils were regularly outplayed by their opponent.

The statistics back this up.

The Peoples Person has relayed that United’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has had to make more saves than anyone in the league except Luton Town’s Thomas Kaminski and West Ham’s Alphonse Areola.

Only Kaminski (111) & Areola (108) have made more saves in the Premier League than Andre Onana (107). Another busy night for Andre. 🧤🧤🧤 pic.twitter.com/GMHbtoksDj — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 30, 2024

On the surface this looks good for Onana’s improved form but the truth is a Manchester United goalkeeper should not be examined so many times in a season.

Depressingly, the trend only seems to be getting worse as in 2024, the Red Devils faced 181 shots, the most among any team in the English top-flight.

In 2024, Man Utd have conceded 181 shots in the Premier League, more than any other side. Leaky. ☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/3kkWVqiQJs — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 30, 2024

What’s more, Manchester United have been outshot in 16 Premier League games this season. The Old Trafford outfit have only played 29 games, so in well over half, Ten Hag’s team are facing more shots than they are creating.

Manchester United have been outshot in SIXTEEN Premier League games this season. Man City, Arsenal & Liverpool combined have been outshot in just TEN games between them. Man Utd have been outshot in the following games this season: Wolves (h)

Arsenal (a)

Burnley (a)

Man City (h)… pic.twitter.com/pj9s4ysDHy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 30, 2024

This is understandable when you travel to the Etihad or Anfield but at home to Wolves and Everton is an incredibly different story.

One would imagine a coach with the experience and CV of Ten Hag probably does have a problem with the number of chances being created against his beleaguered side. But his public opinions will get him little favour from fans.

However, the fact that he is seemingly not doing anything about it will most likely be the final nail in his coffin regarding his Old Trafford fate.