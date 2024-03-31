Fabrizio Romano reveals Man United’s run-in will influence Erik ten Hag’s future at club



The results Manchester United are able to achieve towards the end of season “will be important” in the club’s decision over the long-term future of Erik ten Hag, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Writing in his Daily Briefing column, the Italian transfer guru made reference to the “difficult” game United endured against Brentford last night. The Bees thoroughly outplayed Ten Hag’s side and should easily have taken all three points, despite the 1-1 score line.

It was a result which dialled the pressure up on the Dutch manager as United’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification grew even slimmer, following wins for Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag’s position at Old Trafford has been under intense scrutiny in the past few weeks. Gareth Southgate has been reported as INEOS’ first-choice target should United’s new leaders decide they want a change of manager, while Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nageslmann and Thomas Tuchel are also believed to be under consideration.

INEOS are content for Ten Hag to remain in place until the end of the season, however. They will then make a decision on the Dutchman’s future at this point.

Romano reveals there is an ongoing conversation over the situation at Old Trafford, with a number of factors likely to play an important part in the eventual decision:

“It’s something normal when you have new (co) owners to discuss the manager position internally. Conversations between INEOS and Ten Hag have always been good and positive in the recent months; but results in the final two months will be important to make a decision on Ten Hag. Also, Man United want to finalise their board structure before making any final decision on the manager.”

Omar Berrada will assume his role as United’s new chief executive at the end of the season. He is expected to be joined by Dan Ashworth as a sporting director, if a compensatory deal can be struck with current club Newcastle. Further appointments in terms of a recruitment specialist and a number of technical directors will also be made to complete this new executive structure.

INEOS want to wait until this team is fully assembled before reaching a definitive decision on Ten Hag, which plays in with their willingness to let him see out the season.

But Romano’s assertion is that the results Ten Hag is able to achieve with United up until that point will be “important” in the choice the Dutchman’s new bosses make; which is why yesterday’s abysmal performance at the Gtech Community Stadium was so significant.

United did not resemble a team who had spent 18 months being coached by the same manager. There was no obvious style of play, nor any semblance of effective football. They simply looked terrible. And while there are still key players out injured, this was also true for Brentford.

Yet Thomas Frank’s side were excellent, in and out of possession. They defended with intensity and commitment and attacked with purpose. In the end, the 1-1 score line flattered United enormously with the xG (expected goals) reading Brentford (3.11) – United (0.51) – a higher score than the Bees achieved in the 4-0 demolition in the same fixture last season.

Last season:

Brentford (2.06) 4-0 (0.68) Man Utd This season:

Brentford (3.11) 1-1 (0.51) Man Utd — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) March 30, 2024

While a point away to Brentford is not a terrible result, it was a terrible performance. Ten Hag will not be able to endure too many matches in a similar vein to last night if he’s to have any hope of being in charge of United’s trip to the Gtech Community Stadium next season.

It’s a results based business after all; and terrible performances translate into terrible results eventually.