Hannibal Mejbri’s Sevilla loan spell goes from bad to worse after manager’s latest decision



Hannibal Mejbri’s loan spell at Sevilla has gone from poor to dire after the Manchester United midfielder was left out of the Spanish side’s matchday squad to face Getafe.

Sevilla beat Getafe 1-0 at the Coliseum courtesy of a fifth-minute goal from veteran defender Sergio Ramos.

For United fans, Hannibal’s omission raised eyebrows. The player was not even on the bench against Jose Bordalas’ men.

The Carrington academy graduate joined Sevilla in January in search of regular first-team minutes.

Hannibal’s season began on a high note as he got a few opportunities in Erik ten Hag’s set-up. He even scored a banger during a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton in September.

However, since early November when the Tunisia international started a Carabao Cup clash vs. Newcastle, he saw his minutes drastically curtailed. This prompted United to sanction his temporary exit to Sevilla.

It has been a nightmare so far, to say the least, for Hannibal. He made a disastrous start to life at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium by receiving a yellow card in the opening five minutes of his debut.

He then got involved in a training ground bust-up with a senior teammate that resulted in his brief axing from the team.

It was previously relayed that members of Hannibal’s entourage are extremely unhappy with how his loan move has panned out and they harbour questions over the decision-making of manager Quique Sánchez Flores, who clearly doesn’t fancy the player.

A subsequent report covered by The Peoples Person noted that United are also concerned with what’s happening to Hannibal and the Red Devils are seriously contemplating stopping any further transfer dealings with Sevilla.

The 21-year-old has only amassed 89 minutes of La Liga action. He has started just one game and has been a substitute in four others.

He has not played even a single minute since March 2.

According to Estadio Deportivo, it was Quique Sánchez Flores who made the final decision not to include Hannibal in Sevilla’s travelling contingent to face Getafe.

Flores instructed the United loanee to stay home as his services were not needed.

The newspaper divulges, “Hannibal Mejbri has been one of the players discarded by Quique Sánchez Flores, coach of the Nervión club, who preferred to mention other players, some even recently injured. This is why Hannibal Mejbri ‘s situation becomes even more complicated than it already was at Sevilla FC.”

“Hannibal Mejbri, one of Sevilla FC’s signings in the last winter market, has been dropped from the squad by the decision of his coach Quique Sánchez Flores who, after recovering several injured players, has dispensed with the services of the Franco-Tunisian.”

Estadio Deportivo add that Hannibal will endure a “very difficult time” to prove his worth in the final stretch of the season. This is because a number of his teammates who were sidelined are now fit and available for selection.

Unsurprisingly, Sevilla have decided not to trigger the purchase option that was included in the loan deal with United. Once the campaign ends, Hannibal will almost certainly go back to Old Trafford.