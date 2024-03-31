Ipswich Town asking for compensation to release lead academy scout Sam Williams early from gardening leave



Things are changing behind the scenes at Manchester United with INEOS keen to get the right personnel in as they aim to take the club back to the top of English football.

Omar Berrada has been poached away from Manchester City and he is set to join as the new CEO while Dan Ashworth will eventually join as sporting director, it is only a matter of when as Newcastle continue to play hard ball over the compensation package.

There are plans to add a technical director and head of recruitment and the changes are not only subject to the first team with new incomings planned for the women’s team, medical department and also for the academy.

The Peoples Person had previously relayed that Ipswich Town head of recruitment Sam Williams will be joining the club as lead academy scout.

Sam Williams set to join

He will lead the recruitment drive at the club for players aged between 17 and 21 and will be tasked with scooping up young talents from all across the country.

He was previously at the Red Devils but left in search of a bigger role and did great things with the Tractor Boys who got promoted to the Championship from League One last term and are now leading the English second division.

A return to Old Trafford was too hard to turn down but as The Sun have now revealed, he will only arrive after the summer transfer window comes to an end.

Williams problem

After the ongoing Ashworth episode, further trouble has arrived with Williams placed on a six-month gardening leave spell after he accepted the Red Devils’ offer and Ipswich are prepared to hold on to their man till September if compensation is not paid.

“United will have to wait until after the next transfer window to bring back top scout Sam Williams from Ipswich. Williams has been on a six-month gardening leave spell after quitting his senior post with the Tractor Boys.

“Unless Old Trafford chiefs pay compensation, their new ‘emerging talent spotter’ will not be able to help until September.

“It is a further hold-up in the Ratcliffe revolution as he waits on an agreement to land overlord Dan Ashworth from Newcastle.”

Whether this forces any changes in plan remains to be seen. INEOS are unlikely to give in to monetary demands as seen from their handling with Newcastle.