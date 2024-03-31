Luke Littler mocks Neal Maupay after Brentford striker’s attempt to troll Man United star Scott McTominay

The chaos around Brentford’s penalty area in stoppage time worked in favour of Manchester United, as the ball landed kindly in front of Casemiro, who found Mason Mount on the edge of the box.

The English midfielder capitalised on the opportunity and placed the ball into the back of the Bees’ net for what seemed to be a sure winner in the 96th minute of the game.

The away crowds’ joy did not last long as Kristoffer Ajer made a late run towards United’s penalty box and smashed the ball past Andre Onana to send the home support into a frenzy in the 99th minute.

The equaliser was engineered by Ivan Toney, who brilliantly controlled the ball before beating Lisandro Martinez and playing the ball into Ajer’s path.

However, after the full-time whistle, it was another Brentford striker who chose to be loud on social media.

Neal Maupay celebrated his side’s 1-1 draw by sharing a picture, showing his scuffle with Scott McTominay. The caption of his post read: “This fan was desperate for my shirt.”

Instead of his goals, the French striker is more often in the news for such antics, be it on the pitch or off it.

In 2020, Maupay, while playing for Brighton, celebrated his goal from the spot against United by performing Kylian Mbappe’s iconic crying celebration.

On that occasion, Bruno Fernandes ensured United fans had the last laugh by scoring a very late winner.

Luke Littler, who has earned plenty of plaudits for his exploits in the world of darts, has also earned admiration from United fans for his very public support of the Red Devils.

Littler has now managed to impress United fans again by hitting back at Maupay. The 17-year-old commented on the Brentford star’s post: “Talks more than he scores.”

As far as United players are concerned, unlike Maupay, they need to do their talking on the pitch.

Erik ten Hag’s men travel to Stamford Bridge next; a win over Chelsea, another traditional Big Six side, should certainly lift the mood of the United faithful.