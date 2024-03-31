Man United icon Bryan Robson names two “natural options” he’d prefer to be captain over Bruno Fernandes



Club icon Bryan Robson has suggested that while he likes Bruno Fernandes, he feels that Manchester United need a new captain who is more suited to the role and can organise the team better.

Fernandes was appointed permanent United skipper in July last year after Erik Ten decided to strip Harry Maguire of the armband.

However, Fernandes has proven not to be everyone’s cup of tea, with a section of the media and some ex-players criticising him for his antics and perceived poor attitude especially when things are not going United’s way.

Roy Keane and Gary Neville are two former United stars who have previously called out Fernandes, with Keane once saying that the Portugal international should be relieved of his duties as the team’s primary leader.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Robson, who also served as United captain during his playing days questioned Fernandes’ credentials.

Robson was tasked with captaining the Red Devils from 1982 until 1994. Captain Marvel, as he is fondly known and referred to by the Old Trafford faithful remains the longest-serving captain in the club’s rich and illustrious history.

The 67-year-old said about Fernandes, “I think Bruno leads by example. He works so hard. He’s a lovely lad around the place, he’s got a great attitude. But he’s an attacking type of player. I’m always biased in that I think a defender who is looking at the whole pitch, or a central midfield player; I think they are more natural (options) to be captain and to be an influence on the team.”

“I just feel the organisation of a team should be from somebody who is really vocal and quite aggressive in the game and the tone. That’s how I see my captain. So Bruno, even though I love him and I think he’s a great player, my captain would probably be somebody else in the squad.”

Robson identified Maguire and Casemiro as two options that he’d fancy to take over from Fernandes if an unlikely change were to be made.

He added, “I actually see it in Harry (Maguire) now, where he’s taking that responsibility on. He knows he has come through a bad period and he had to get that into his game; organisation and demanding people around him. I think he’s brought that into his game now.”

“Casemiro, he is an organiser. He tells people what he wants on a football pitch. You can see him, when the goalkeeper plays out from the back, the two centre-backs (split) and Casemiro when he sees people pressing, he goes: no, I’m going to kick it long.”

Robson told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast that Casemiro has “something about him” and “understands the game” well.

The United legend commended the 32-year-old Brazilian’s decision-making and his ability to issue instructions to his teammates – all attributes that according to Robson, would make him a good captain.