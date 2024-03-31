Manchester United leading the race for highly-rated League One prospect Baylee Dipepa



Manchester United’s troubles in front of goal are well-known and it was on show against Brentford on Saturday as well with the Red Devils hardly creating any dangerous chances apart from the Mason Mount goal.

Rasmus Hojlund often cut a frustrated figure up front on his own, having to contend with three defenders at the back. It was in sharp contrast to the dominating performance put in by Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa at the other end.

The Dane still needs to improve his back to goal play, something that is essential to succeed in the Premier League which is a lot more physical as compared to the other European leagues.

The 20-time English league champions do have plans to recruit a striker in the next window with Anthony Martial set to finally end his disappointing United stint.

Striker hunt

And the new sporting director Dan Ashworth has spoken of the need to reduce the first team’s overall age and it looks like the new co-owners have plans of focussing on younger targets as opposed to mercenaries as was the case since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has spoken of his desire to unearth the next Kylian Mbappe as opposed to buying a readymade superstar and it seems his wish could be close to coming true.

The Sun have now revealed that Red Devils’ interest in Port Vale’s highly-rated striker Baylee Dipepa. The 17-year-old has two goals and two assists in only 492 minutes of action for the League One outfit. This includes only one start.

His displays for England’s U17 national team have also been impressive with the youngster notching three goals in as many games during the Euro qualifiers. The forward started two of those games.

The report has claimed that the INEOS want the club to be at the forefront for emerging domestic talents and that is exactly what the scouts have been doing with the Old Trafford side said to be leading the chase for Dipepa.

League One talent could be moving to OT

“Manchester United are leading the chase for Port Vale’s highly rated England youth striker Baylee Dipepa,” the report stated.

“United’s scouts have been told that they have to be at the front of the queue for domestic talent — and Dipepa could be the first of these.”

The young attacker might not be the readymade solution for the first team but as was often the case during the legendary Scottish manager’s time, the club must always try and recruit the best young talents for the future.

And hopefully, INEOS continue to focus on this aspect moving forward after a period of neglect in the aftermath of Sir Alex’s retirement.