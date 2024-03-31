Manchester United loanee Will Fish stands tall despite defeat at Ibrox

Manchester United loanee, Will Fish, put in a solid display in spite of Hibernian’s 1-3 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

The academy graduate has recently spoken on how much he is learning as a defender playing regularly in the Scottish Premier League (SPL), and Rangers are currently the toughest examination in Scottish football.

Hibs held on well but were under the cosh against the league leaders for the majority of the game.

The Glasgow side had 24 shots while Hibs could only muster six. The home side were able to get eight of those on target while the away side only managed one shot on target, their solitary goal of the contest.

The Ibrox side dominated the ball as they had 61% of the possession.

However, Hibs were resolute and the Gers could only be sure of the points in the 85th minute when Rabbi Matondo curled in a spectacular third.

Fish was, as usual, a big reason behind Hibs’ solid defensive display for most of the match against their superior opponents.

The only action that the United player might reflect on is when Cyriel Dessers was able to peel off of him and head home from close range for Rangers’ second goal just on the stroke of half-time.

Sofascore gave the player a rating of 6.8 for his afternoon’s work.

The 21 year old stood up to the Rangers attack as he made eight clearances and blocked three shots.

He won 100% of his aerial duels and 50% of his ground battles.

As usual, he was more than willing to get on the ball as he had 57 touches with a decent passing accuracy of 78%.

Moreover, 50% of his ten long ball attempts found their intended target as Hibernian tried to punish the league leaders on the counter-attack.

Next up for the central defender and his team is a home match against St Johnstone, where they will be looking to get back to winning ways and reclaim their sixth place in the league which they relinquished to Dundee with yesterday’s defeat.