Manchester United managerial target Graham Potter is a candidate for Borussia Dortmund job

Manchester United managerial target Graham Potter is now a candidate to take over at Borussia Dortmund.

The former Brighton and Chelsea coach has been linked with the United managerial role ever since it became clear that INEOS would become the new part owners of the football club.

Potter is admired by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and it was reported back in December that he was the INEOS chief’s first choice to replace Erik ten Hag as manager.

The rumours went quiet for a while as United were linked with numerous other coaches such as Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi and Gareth Southgate.

However, it was reported once again that Potter had met up with United’s probable new sporting director, Dan Ashworth. The two enjoyed a close and fruitful working relationship together at Brighton and rumours went into overdrive that the two may be plotting to work together in the near future.

Certainly, Erik ten Hag’s job looks less safe after a terrible performance saw his side once again utterly outplayed by lowly Brentford and could consider themselves very lucky to leave the Gtech Community Stadium with a point.

However, Potter himself has been linked with different jobs, as he has emerged as a surprise candidate for the Ajax job at the end of the season.

In addition, HITC Football now report that the Englishman is a “candidate” for the Borussia Dortmund head coach’s job should their current coach, Edin Terzic, leave at the end of the current campaign.

The 48 year old has reportedly turned down a few offers since leaving Chelsea 12 months ago but “may be intrigued by such an opportunity at one of Europe’s best-supported and most historic institutions. Dortmund pride themselves upon their development of young players and upon a fast-paced, attractive style of football”.

Certainly, most United fans will not be too disheartened should Potter decide to move to the Bundesliga.

Dwight Yorke shared concerns that a lot of Red Devils think he lacks the credentials needed to be in charge of a club like the Old Trafford outfit.

This is largely due to the job he did at Chelsea, where the club languished in midtable and won no trophies during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, with his strong links to the new powerbase at United, like Southgate, his appointment cannot be totally ruled out, in spite of how unpopular it might be.