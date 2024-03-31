Manchester United must pursue Jean-Clair Todibo this summer

Manchester United in 2024 have holes all over the pitch and this was brutally shown in yesterday’s insipid draw against Brentford.

One area that is in desperate need of some attention from new owners INEOS is that of the centre back position.

There are numerous defenders at the club who have an incredibly foggy future such as Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

Not only that but no team in 2024 has conceded more shots on goal in the Premier League than Erik ten Hag’s side.

Naturally the Mancunian club have been linked to a plethora of defensive reinforcements and four of the most commonly rumoured centre back targets will be assessed here. The potential candidates to partner Lisandro Martinez in August are Jarrad Branthwaite, Gleison Bremer, Jean-Clair Todibo and Antonio Silva.

Playing Style

One thing that INEOS have been keen to stress is that gone are the days where the manager has total control over playing style.

Therefore, until a sporting director and the recruitment team is finalised, it is impossible to say what exactly that style will be. However, it is logical to assume that it will be a modern ball-playing style that the best sides in the Premier League implement.

Moreover, having Andre Onana between the sticks and Lisandro Martinez as the main centre back, ball playing proficiency should be a top priority for the defensive target.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was Branthwaite’s coach last year when he was at PSV Eindhoven described the 21 year old as “good on the ball, can play on the left or the right of centre-back because he is two-footed. He has height and speed, so he is very complete”.

However, nobody would sensibly suggest that the Carlisle man is as good on the ball as Martinez is. In addition as a left-footed centre back, it could be problematic to play him alongside United’s Argentine butcher.

Another candidate is that of Bremer, who like Branthwaite, his physical attributes stand out. The Brazilian is certainly good on the ball but it is his “defensive awareness and traits, such as tackling, interceptions, blocks, applying pressure and clearances” that make the 27 year old so sought after. He is also a right footer which would allow him to slot in next to Martinez.

Another potential defensive solution is Jean-Clair Todibo who has been described as ” balanced as any centre back is allowed to be, a key figure in build-up and in snuffing out threats”.

“In possession, he is as comfortable as any defender in the world, standing out with his ability to ball-carry and pass, to beat the press innovatively, to be the backbone of a possession-heavy side”.

What’s more his right footedness would allow him to play the right centre back role with comfort.

The final candidate is that of Antonio Silva from Benfica. The 20 year old has been a revelation for the Portuguese giants and has shown this season why he is one of the most talented young prospects in world football.

“Silva is a ball-playing defender. He likes to pass the ball from the back. The defender completes 8.23 long passes per 90, putting him in the 94 percentile” in the Portuguese league. However, he has more to his game than this. He is described as a “no nonsense defender” who loves a tackle and at 1.87 m has the physical prowess to deal with the Premier League. The Portuguese certainly seems alongside, Todibo, to be the most balanced of the four, as well as being most comfortable on his right foot.

Verdict: Silva and Todibo

Price

The Red Devils, like all of English football teams nowadays live in a world of financial constraint due to Profit and Sustainability rules.

As mentioned earlier, United also have a multitude of issues to try and solve in this summer’s transfer window, so not all the budget can go on a centre back and this is where it gets complicated.

Silva looks a great potential buy but it will be incredibly expensive. Benfica sell but they sell at their price and with a contract until 2027, they have no pressure to release their prized asset. It has been relayed that United are “best prepared” to sign the Portugal international but with a release clause of €100m it could be incredibly expensive to prise the starlet away from Lisbon.

Branthwaite will also cost a pretty penny. It has been reported that any team wanting to steal away the England defender may need to be pay an astronomical £80 million.

Bremer will be cheaper, as he reportedly has a pact that he can leave for €60-70m this summer but it is still quite an outlay.

Todibo on the other hand seems to have a much more reasonable fee. Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that that Nice will let the player leave for around £40m and with his parent club also being owned by INEOS, this would surely grease the wheels of any deal.

Verdict: Todibo

Age and Experience

Bremer is the clear winner in terms of experience at being 27 years old, however, also goes against INEOS’ reported new ethos of buying players before they become established experienced ones.

Branthwaite and Silva certainly fit this model much better but at 21 and 20 respectively, but they are both incredibly inexperienced and there is still a big question mark in regard to their future trajectory as players.

At 24 years old, Todibo once again, seems the most balanced option. He is young enough to keep progressing and be hungry enough to step up from Nice to United but has also had more than a couple of seasons of topflight football.

One charge against the Frenchman could be that he has only played in Ligue 1 but there is a strong history of French-based players adapting to the Premier League effectively.

Verdict: Todibo

All in all, Nice’s French centre back seems the most sensible deal for INEOS to pursue. They know the player well and he is a balanced, ball playing, modern centre back. At 24 years old and a likely price tag of £40m, he is of the right age and certainly has an attractive price tag for a club looking to fix numerous positions under PSR restrictions.