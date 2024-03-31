Manchester United target Ivan Toney expected to cost £60 million in the summer



Manchester United were lucky to escape the Gtech Community Stadium with a 1-1 draw in their Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday.

The visitors were on the backfoot right from the get go, with Brentford showing much more desire to win, and ended up having 31 shots and most of the game was played in the United penalty box.

Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa played off each other excellently and the United goal led a charmed life with five attempts hitting the crossbar.

The England international was a constant menace, winning almost every ball and always seemed to win the 50-50 balls and even grabbed the assist for Kristoffer Ajer’s late leveller.

Toney is a man in demand

This was in sharp contrast to Rasmus Hojlund’s display with the young Dane hardly getting any support from his teammates while he struggled to play with his back to goal.

This is what manager Erik ten Hag wanted to avoid as he had asked for reinforcements last summer but nothing was forthcoming, not even in winter.

But INEOS do plan to rectify that wrong in the upcoming summer window and the Brentford hitman is on United’s list of possible additions up front.

He is proven in the Premier League, something INEOS value and can hit the ground running unlike the United striker who is still very much a work in progress.

Race on for Toney

The Dane’s development will be crucial and that is where Toney excels as he can play as a support striker and drop deep if needed, which can be boon for any manager.

While Thomas Frank has admitted the Englishman is likely to leave, the Bees will try and ensure they get a premium for their man who is hugely in demand with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea all linked with a move.

Some reports have claimed that the London team would be asking for £100 million, which is unlikely to be paid by anyone considering the 28-year-old only has a year left in his contract.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that a deal can be agreed for around half that amount with the final price likely to be around £50 million-£60 million.

“Do I expect him to go for £100m? Brentford will want £100m for him, but other clubs will be very, very aware that he’s unlikely to sign a new contract. He’s entered the final 12 months and they will probably use that to bring the price down.

Toney’s realistic price

“So £100m, probably not. You’re probably looking at around the £50m/£60m mark potentially. Ivan Toney will probably be a good deal for all parties then in the end because Brentford will get good money that they can replace Ivan Toney with and they’ve already started doing that haven’t they?

“They’ve already looked at other players and already signed players on pre-contracts ahead of the summer, so they’re already looking at life after Ivan Toney.”

The former Newcastle man has scored four times while providing one assist in 11 games since his return from a ban. He also scored for his country against Belgium in a recent friendly.

Toney was the third top scorer in the Premier League last season with 20 goals and there is going to be a race for him at the end of the season. Whether United enter the race remains to be seen.