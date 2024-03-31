Match report: Manchester United Women 4-1 Everton

Manchester United women came back from a goal down to thrash Everton 4-1 in the WSL at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.

The opening ten minutes saw action at both ends. Inside two minutes, some lovely build-up play presented an opportunity for the home side but the final pass was a little too far in front of Nikita Parris.

Moments later and Parris got her first sniff at goal but her shot went just wide.

At the other end, Everton got their first real chance on goal but it also went just wide of the target.

It was a fast-paced game and captain Katie Zelem got in on the act next. The skillful Geyse found the run of Lisa Naalsund who cut it back to Zelem, who was waiting on the edge of the area but her shot was rising all the time.

Ten minutes in and it was the visitors who broke the deadlock. A short back pass from Maya Le Tissier was pounced upon by Katja Snoeijs who easily rounded Mary Earps to put the visitors ahead.

United kept making sloppy mistakes at the back but luckily Everton couldn’t capitalise further. Upfront, United seemed too scared to take the shot on even when the opportunity presented itself.

Ella Toone delivered a lovely corner which found the head of Millie Turner but her effort was just wide. It was probably United’s best chance of the half.

Heading into the break a goal behind, Marc Skinner managed to fire up his side with his half-time team talk as they came out looking like a whole new team!

United peppered the Everton goal when action resumed with the first chance falling Naalsund’s way but it was tipped over the bar by Courtney Brosnan.

Geyse soon won a corner and finally, United managed to get back to level terms. Zelem’s delivery once again found Turner who scored the equaliser for United.

The next ten minutes were madness. United came again and although the box was congested, Toone managed to find a way through to put United in the lead just three minutes after the equaliser.

Five minutes later and it was Naalsund who burst into the box, drawing Brosnan out. She cut it back to Toone who gratefully pocketed another goal with the whole net gaping.

Everton looked defeated and United weren’t finished. Leah Galton and Hinata Miyazawa came on as they returned from injury and Galton got herself on the score sheet in the last minute of the 90. It was quite the comeback as United climbed to fourth in the table.

Team: Earps, Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Turner, Toone, Zelem, Naalsund, Garcia (Miyazawa), Parris (Williams), Geyse (Galton)