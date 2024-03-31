Peter Schmeichel blasts Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s role in Brentford’s late equaliser

Manchester United legend, Peter Schmeichel, has torn into Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his role in Brentford’s agonising 99th minute equaliser.

In truth, it was nothing more than they deserved after taking 31 shots and hitting the woodwork five times as the Red Devils rode their luck time and time again.

In true smash and grab style, Mason Mount scored what looked like a priceless winner in the 96th minute to send the travelling fans into raptures.

However, in what has been a common, damning feature of Erik ten Hag’s side all season, they could not hold on to a lead when they most needed it, as Kristoffer Ajer smashed home the equaliser.

Speaking to SuperSport, Schmeichel was less than impressed by the team as a whole when it came to the crucial moment at the death.

“Look at it, that’s not Man United, that’s not pride, that’s not high standards, that’s not focussing on what your job is, at that moment, because of what he did or didn’t do, a simple thing like concentrating, they equalised.”

The Danish pundit did single out one player for even more criticism and that was Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The full-back failed to play the offside trap and was slow to move up.

“When they scored, if you look at [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, on the Brentford goal, this is what I mean by standards”.

“Wan-Bissaka is out there to the left, the ball gets crossed, now look here, he’s walking up, walking, walking, he’s jogging and Ivan Toney would’ve been offside had he followed the back four line up, then that goal wouldn’t have happened”.

To be fair to the Englishman, United have struggled all season to fill the left back position as both main fullbacks, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have had horrendous seasons in regard to injuries.

This has meant a collection of the Englishman, Diogo Dalot, Sofyan Amrabat and Victor Lindelof having to deputise in the unfamiliar role.

Moreover, if a team concedes 31 chances to Brentford, it is a problem with the setup, not one player.

United will have to bounce back on Thursday night when they are once again in London to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a game they must surely win if they are to keep alive any small flicker of hope of securing Champions League football next season.