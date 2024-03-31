“We haven’t found an agreement”: Roberto De Zerbi admits he could leave Brighton amid Man United links



Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has acknowledged that his future with the club is uncertain even as he continues to be strongly linked to Manchester United.

United could make a managerial change at the end of the season with Erik ten Hag’s under intense pressure and scrutiny.

The Red Devils have had an extremely disappointing and underwhelming season and it’s believed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS organisation are contemplating parting ways with the Dutchman.

Ten Hag’s claim to remain in the Old Trafford was made even weaker after the club’s draw against Brentford on Saturday night.

United put in a poor performance and were even lucky to escape with a point at the Gtech Community Stadium. The 20-time English champions almost completed a smash-and-grab when Mason Mount scored in the 96th minute. However, a determined Brentford restored parity just three minutes later to ensure the spoils were shared.

In truth, the Bees merited more from the game considering just how dominant they were. Ten Hag himself admitted that United were exceedingly fortunate to get something from the clash.

It has been widely reported that Ratcliffe and his associates are looking at a number of top coaches who could possibly succeed Ten Hag.

Some of the candidates thought to be in contention for the hot seat include Gareth Southgate, Julian Nagelsmann, Gary O’Neil, Graham Potter, Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Frank, Carlo Ancelotti and of course, De Zerbi.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that De Zerbi is a name very high on INEOS’ wishlist of potential Ten Hag replacements.

United are not the only outfit pursuing the Italian coach. Bayern Munich also want him and are believed to be keen on stepping up their efforts to land him.

Liverpool and Barcelona are also admirers of De Zerbi.

The 44-year-old was recently asked about whether he could sign a new contract with the Seagulls. He explained that at the moment, such a prospect looks unlikely.

De Zerbi said, “At the moment, no. We haven’t found an agreement.”

“I want to know what the plan, project and future is because if I don’t feel comfortable and have the right motivation, I can’t stay any longer…”

He added, “I want to speak with my club. I have a contract but the problem is not the contract. The problem is finding the same plan, the same target, the same vision for the future…”

“I have not decided yet what is my future… I want to speak with Tony Bloom and my club to understand their plan and then we will take the decision together, without problems.”

He further divulged that his relationship is with the players and Brighton supporters and nothing will change irrespective of what happens in the coming weeks and months.

De Zerbi further stated that what he has achieved so far at The Amex has been historic and will always remembered.