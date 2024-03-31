West Ham United leading the race for Man United target Ivan Toney

West Ham United are now leading the race for Manchester United target Ivan Toney.

The Red Devils have struggled all season for goals, scoring a paltry 40 in 29 Premier League matches.

Summer signing, Rasmus Hojlund, has done his best to shoulder the responsibility with 13 goals in all competitions but injuries have curtailed his strong start to 2024.

Anthony Martial has also typically spent most of the season on the side lines, so INEOS have made it a priority to bolster their attacking depth in the summer.

It was reported back in February that INEOS were not looking at entering into a bidding war for the striker but Fabrizio Romano more recently claimed that the Red Devils are in fact looking at bringing the forward in during the summer window to provide competition for Hojlund.

In fact, his skillset was highlighted last night when The Peoples Person commented on the Englishman’s much superior back-to-goal play was on show last night in Brentford’s draw with United.

The Bees thoroughly outplayed Erik ten Hag’s side at the Gtech Community Stadium and were extremely unfortunate to come away with all three points, with Toney central to the impressive performance. The United defence will be glad they do not have to face the England international again this season and club officials will likely have been paying close attention to Toney.

However, the Old Trafford side may need to act fast if they want to bring the striker to the Theatre of Dreams.

This is because Football Insider claim sources have told them that there is “a ‘good chance’ that West Ham will win the race to sign Ivan Toney this summer”.

“We know they have been lacking a number nine for a couple of seasons now. There’s a lot of talk about Arsenal being interested in Toney but my understanding is that that their interest has cooled and they’re looking at other targets”.

Arsenal dropping out of the race could be potentially positive news for United, as they would probably back themselves to beat West Ham to the signature of the forward.

However, as United still don’t have a sporting director in place, it is still unknown exactly what type of forward INEOS will elect to sign.