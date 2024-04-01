Andre Onana makes BBC’s Team of the Week despite Man United’s shambolic display vs. Brentford



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been named in Garth Crooks’ BBC Team of the Week despite his side’s poor performance against Brentford on Saturday.

United played out a 1-1 stalemate at the Gtech Community Stadium but the scoreline doesn’t tell the full story of what actually happened.

Erik ten Hag’s men were below the standards and hardly deserved a share of the points – a fact the Dutchman himself admitted to after the final whistle.

Brentford were by far the better and more dominant side and were undoubtedly disappointed not to have registered a win.

The Bees managed 31 shots at the United goal and luckily for the Red Devils, Onana came up with a number of top saves that kept the team in the game.

Onana made three saves and two high claims from Brentford’s dangerous set-pieces, which helped to give United some breathing room and the opportunity to re-organise themselves.

The Cameroonian’s exploits were enough to earn him a sport in the BBC Team of the Week.

On why he selected the United shot-stopper, Garth Crook wrote, “He’s not my favourite goalkeeper but his performances of late seem to have settled down considerably.”

“Some Manchester United supporters had the gall to complain about David de Gea before he left the club, but the way Onana started the campaign their fans must have been left wondering ‘what have we done?’ Onana has made my team selection once before this season and seems to have settled down into some sort of routine and ironed out the errors.”

“His save from Brentford’s Yehor Yarmoliuk at the foot of his right-hand post was top class and his recovery to stop Keane Lewis-Potter from putting the rebound away was just as impressive.”

Anyone else you think should have made Garth's team of the week?#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/GlEU201Bgx — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 1, 2024

Onana spoke to MUTV after the game and admitted that he was left disappointed by the result and how he and his teammates performed.

The 27-year-old explained that playing for United demands that one always give their all and nothing short of victory is acceptable.

The Red Devils return to action on Thursday when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea.