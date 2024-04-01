“Annoyed” Southampton reject Man United’s approach for sporting director Jason Wilcox



Southampton have reportedly knocked back an approach from Manchester United for their sporting director Jason Wilcox.

Following the competition of his 27.7% partial investment into United in February, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his close associates have been undertaking a thorough audit of the club in an effort to identify areas of improvement.

It’s believed that Ratcliffe is eager to implement a solid hierarchy and structure that will lead United into the new era.

Already, United secured the services of Omar Berrada from Manchester City. Berrada is set to become the Red Devils’ next CEO and Richard Arnold’s long-term successor.

Talks remain ongoing with Newcastle for Dan Ashworth, who has been tipped to assume a maiden sporting director role at Old Trafford.

Ashworth is currently on gardening leave as United and the Magpies try to thrash out a deal that will see him released from his contractual obligations at St James’ Park.

Another individual who was mentioned to be on INEOS’ radar is Southampton’s Jason Wilcox.

Wilcox is understood to be in the running to become United’s technical director.

According to Sky Sports, the 20-time English champions have officially approached Southampton to declare their interest in Wilcox.

“Manchester United have approached Southampton about hiring their director of football Jason Wilcox. United want to make him their technical director as part of the new recruitment team – and an offer equivalent to a year of his salary has been made.”

“United believe this meets a buyout clause in his contract – but Southampton are disputing the existence of the clause and are understood to be annoyed at the manner and timing of United’s approach.”

“Saints are angered that Wilcox has been unsettled with eight games left as they chase promotion from the Championship, and value him at substantially more in compensation, despite only being at the club for nine months.”

Sky further note that United believe they have been respectful and have followed all the correct procedures in their attempts to lure Wilcox to the Theatre of Dreams.

Erik ten Hag’s side deem Southampton’s financial demands as “unrealistic” and they consider the offer they’ve tabled to be more than fair.

Lyall Thomas explains that the Championship club will not stand in Wilcox’s way and are prepared to agree a fee with United. The St Mary’s club want a sum that reflects the loss they would incur by losing Wilcox at this crucial stage of their campaign.

talkSPORT reiterate United’s approach for Wilcox but the newspaper goes a step further to confirm that it has firmly been rebuffed by his employers.

Wilcox won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers as a player in 1995.

He went on to line up for the likes of Leeds and Blackpool before he hung up his boots in 2006. The 53-year-old then got into football administration.

He served as the academy director at Manchester City for more than a decade before he switched to Southampton last summer.