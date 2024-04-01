Erik ten Hag attends iftar night with Muslim players and staff at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag attended an iftar night held for the Muslim players and staff at the club this weekend.

The United boss was seen shaking hands and engaging in conversation with the attendees who looked delighted to see the Dutchman.

Iftar is the fast-breaking evening meal Muslims observe every day during Ramadan at sunset, representing an important time of the day for the religious group.

The club have numerous Muslim employees, including first-team players Amad Diallo and Sofyan Amrabat, alongside multiple backroom staff.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Ten Hag appeared to have short conversations with all of the attendees who were well served with plenty of dishes on offer.

The time of the event has not been officially confirmed but it’s believed to have taken place after United’s disappointing draw with Brentford on Saturday.

United produced another laboured performance, seen far too often this season, and were lucky to escape from the Gtech Community Stadium with a point.

However, Mason Mount’s first goal for the club six minutes into stoppage time should have seen United steal all three points.

Yet, it was Brentford who had the final say, pegging United back just two minutes after the restart, earning themselves a well-deserved draw.

The result has increased the pressure on Ten Hag, with United looking almost certain to miss out on Champions League qualification for next season.

Since INEOS gained control of the sporting structure at Old Trafford rumours have been rife of the 54-year-old losing his position.

The Dutchman knows United need a near-perfect end to the season to put any kind of pressure on Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur who occupy the spaces above them in the league.

However, United face a testing week with a trip to Stamford Bridge on Thursday followed by the visit of title-chasing Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday.