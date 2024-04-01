Hannibal Mejbri set for Manchester United return in the summer after nightmare Sevilla loan



Not every Manchester United player is having a good time on loan at La Liga.

Mason Greenwood has rebuilt his professional career at Getafe and Facundo Pellistri, even though his team is getting relegated, has at least received minutes on the pitch.

Hannibal Mejbri, on the other hand, has been going through a bonafide nightmare at Sevilla, one that could finally be receiving an ending.

Manchester Evening News reports that Mejbri is set to return to United in the summer after failing to ignite at Seville.

The Tunisian went to Sevilla in January after rebuffing approaches from the likes of Everton and the doubts which were raised at the time proved to be prophetic.

Almost immediately, ominous statements from their manager about the player’s performances painted a worrying picture.

Recently, the nadir of his spell was reached when he was told to stay home and not travel for their game at all.

The mess has reached such a level that a recent report indicated that it is harming relations between the two clubs, with United not pleased with Sevilla’s treatment of the player.

The deal, which contained a £17 million buy option as well as a buy-back option in case he sets the world alight in Spain looks a lifetime ago now.

It is yet another example of United failing with their loan system as Mejbri returned in the summer on the back of an encouraging loan spell at Birmingham in the Championship.

Instead of taking the natural next step and moving to a Premier League side, he inexplicably chose a Sevilla team in perennial upheaval in recent years.

It has inevitably come back to bite him and the club as he will have to rebuild his career effectively from scratch while United have seen the value of their player crash completely.