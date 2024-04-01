How Manchester United can hit two birds with one stone by signing Goncalo Inacio in the summer



Manchester United will sign defensive reinforcements in the summer and that is pretty much an open secret.

The Red Devils have struggled with numbers in defence throughout the season and those numbers could be trimmed further depending on Harry Maguire’s future and Raphael Varane’s contract.

Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio has been mentioned as one of the names on United’s shortlist.

The defender is an exciting option on his own, especially with a reported release clause of £51.6 million.

However, the impetus for United to go for him has just been increased further due to latest developments.

Fichajes reports that Inacio has been earmarked as the big signing for rivals Liverpool for the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has identified him as a key player for the next iteration of the Liverpool squad which will be created without his oversight.

Still, his opinion holds massive weight and if anything, a recommendation by the outgoing manager would have emotional value as well.

Real Madrid were also mentioned in the race for Inacio but they looked to have pivoted towards LOSC Lille’s Leny Yoro, hoping to repeat their Varane experiment with the young Frenchman from Ligue 1.

So complicated is the web of interest that United have also been credited with an interest in Yoro.

Ultimately, Inacio is likely to be the cheaper option and at 22, a bit more polished in senior football as well.

Furthermore, the chance to land a hit to the summer plans of their biggest rivals will also be too good to miss out while strengthening a pain point of their own.

That dynamic might just make Inacio a no-brainer transfer for the summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to kickstart a new era at Old Trafford.