INEOS intend to establish new role as Man United owners look to build multi-club empire

Manchester United continue to deliver uninspiring performances on the pitch under Erik ten Hag.

Over the weekend, Man United yet again seemed indecisive in all phases of play and were lucky to return to Manchester with a point against Brentford, who mustered a staggering 31 shots on the night.

However, off the pitch, the Red Devils appear to be a much more ruthless and ambitious outfit under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Having already roped in Omar Berrada from Manchester City and approached Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth, INEOS have now set their sights on bringing in Jason Wilcox from Southampton.

As The Peoples Person relayed recently, United intend to make the former Blackburn winger their technical director as part of a new recruitment team following his resignation from Southampton.

INEOS’ ambitious football plans go beyond the red half of Manchester, as it is understood the club is also looking to add someone in a role that is likely to oversee player pathways throughout the INEOS group, which includes clubs in France (Nice) and Switzerland (FC Lausanne-Sport).

Berrada, who was chief football operations officer at City Football Group, oversaw the management of multiple clubs across five continents. Interestingly, during this time, he also worked with Wilcox, who was head of academy at City.

This development further points to INEOS’ plan to link the three clubs effectively, providing raw talents a perfect environment to develop as well as United an added advantage in the transfer market.

In January, INEOS-owned Lausanne-Sport signed Italian wonderkid Simone Pafundi on loan from Udinese. The Swiss side possess an option to buy Pafundi permanently for a fee in the region of €10m.

Now, such a figure might be out of Lausanne-Sport’s budget, but should Pafundi continue to impress, INEOS may shift the talent to Nice.

Interestingly, a report from Argentina, late in February, claimed United are monitoring Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino. It was added that they intend to sign him before sending him on loan to another club for development.

In that regard, both Lausanne-Sport and Nice could provide the Argentine centre-back a taste of European football and prepare him for the Premier League.

Lastly, United’s first team might benefit from INEOS’ already-established network as early as this summer.

Ten Hag’s side need a new central defender and in Jean-Clair Todibo, Nice have one of Europe’s most talented centre-backs on their books. United are unlikely to get a big discount but having the same owner is bound to give them an edge over other suitors.