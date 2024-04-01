INEOS not impressed with Manchester United’s style of play under Erik ten Hag



After the high of the FA Cup quarterfinal win against Liverpool, Manchester United regressed yet again and were lucky to escape the Gtech Community Stadium with a point on Saturday.

Brentford were by far the dominant team, having 31 shots with most of the game being played inside the United penalty box and were unlucky to score only an equaliser in the ninth minute of added time.

The United goal led a charmed life with five shots hitting the upright while the Bees won almost all duels and 50-50 balls and they just showed they wanted it more.

Erik ten Hag’s tactics refuse to make sense and despite such a horrendous season, the Dutchman continues to play an unsustainable brand of football.

EtH’s unsustainable style

Combining high pressing with a low block does not work but the manager is refusing to tweak his system, even going on to admit he was not bothered with the number of shots the opposition have been having this campaign.

The 1-1 draw means United further lost ground on those above, with Aston Villa now 11 points ahead and Tottenham Hotspur eight points in front.

Even if fifth place is enough to secure Champions League football, United are looking unlikely to achieve their aim. The FA Cup represents their best shot at salvaging the season.

The dismal display at London has reportedly not impressed the new co-owners and this will heap further pressure on the former Ajax manager.

INEOS disappointed with EtH

They also were left bitterly disappointed with the team’s showings in the loss to Fulham early last month and even if the Dutch boss were to stay, the new-look behind-the-scenes team would definitely change the playing style, something Sir Jim Ratcliffe had alluded to.

“The performance in the 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham five weeks ago had been dimly received by Ineos and the word was this latest anaemic no-show against Brentford had again gone down badly in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s camp.

“Even if Ten Hag is granted a stay of execution by United’s new kingpin and remains in charge come the start of next season, what is abundantly clear is that this sort of football is unsustainable in the longer term,” The Daily Telegraph wrote.

The manager is certainly treading on thin ice and results and performance levels need to pick up ahead of the huge game against Chelsea on Thursday.