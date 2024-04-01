Jason Wilcox resigns from Southampton role to force Manchester United move



Manchester United’s new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe got a massive boost as Jason Wilcox has sensationally resigned from his role at Southampton.

Wilcox was being targeted for an executive role at the club but recent reports indicated that Southampton were refusing to play ball.

Negotiations had hit an impasse as the Saints refused to agree to a move unless sufficient compensation was offered.

Wilcox remarkably took matters into his own hands and in a huge statement of intent, resigned from his role and leave all his earnings on the table to join immediately.

Fabrizio Romano reports he is set to join as a Technical Director which will raise questions over the future of a few people at the club.

Former Man City Head of Academy will be key part of Man United new era.

Darren Fletcher currently holds that job title at Old Trafford but his exact job remit has been different with him coaching on the sidelines as well.

No such thing is expected of Wilcox, who comes with a wealth of experience on the recruitment and executive structure side.

He was the key part of Manchester City’s restructuring project of their academy which has turned into a cash cow as well as provided key players for the first team.

At Southampton, he laid out a clear vision for the club which has The Saints on track for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

With Wilcox now in after Berrada, all the focus will turn to Dan Ashworth and maybe he will take some tips from Wilcox on how to engineer a move!

Sir Jim Ratcliffe means business so while the team remains inconsistent on the pitch, at least there are no more questions on ambition off it!

The summer transfer window promises to be a transformative one for the club with football people having experience finally running that side of things.