Jesse Lingard responds to FC Seoul manager’s criticism

Jesse Lingard has rejected the notion that there is a problem between himself and his new coach, Kim Gi-dong.

The 31 year old shocked the football world by accepting a deal with South Korean side, FC Seoul in February.

Unfortunately, that is as good as it has got for the former United winger so far.

He was booed as he entered the field of play and given a swift yellow card on his debut.

The Englishman has not even managed a start for the South Korean side, struggling to adapt to the K-League.

His manager hit the headlines when he launched a scathing attack on the player after yet another poor showing.

He claimed, “I’ve been thinking a lot about removing Jesse (Lingard). I don’t think a player who doesn’t run for a few minutes is a football player.

“If he doesn’t fight, and doesn’t run better than the player who runs for 90 minutes?”

However, Lingard has since responded to these claims and played down reports of a brewing tension between himself and the manager.

“I think it was a little exaggerated in the media, that’s part of football, too,” the former United academy graduate was quoted as saying by 90MIN.

“I returned to training and had a thorough conversation with the manager, and now I’m focusing on the next game.”

The FC Seoul coach also had kinder words to say about his new star.

“As soon as he saw me, he didn’t say hello but instead gave me a hug. I said: ‘You are a special player and you need to take on the role of a leader, and in that regard, I did that interview’.”

Lingard has reportedly been nursing a knee problem, which may explain his tough start to life in Korea, combined with being out of action since leaving Nottingham Forest last summer.

Speaking on his ambitions for the future, he claimed, “I think everything depends on me. I’m preparing by pushing myself harder to show what the coach wants on the pitch.”

Lingard and FC Seoul will hope to kickstart their campaign on Sunday when they travel to Daegu and look to close the gap at the top of the table to one point.