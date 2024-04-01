Joe Hugill provides spark despite further misery for Burton Albion

Manchester United loanee Joe Hugill continued to slowly rebuild his form despite another defeat for relegation threatened Burton Albion.

The striker had come off a good showing away to Wigan on Good Friday where he grabbed a crucial assist for his side.

Burton took an unexpected lead into halftime at home to Barnsley but a catastrophic 15 minute spell in the second half saw the visitors rush into a 1-3 lead and never looked back, holding on to take all three points.

The Tykes had 14 shots to Burton’s 12 and won the midfield battle as they kept 61% of the ball.

Hugill had a decent game as he once again came agonisingly close to adding to his goal tally for the season. Hitting the Yorkshire team on the counter, the 2022 FA Youth Cup winner hit the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box, to add to his near miss on Friday.

For the second successive game, Hugill was given a score of 7.0 on Sofascore for his afternoon’s work. He had two shots off target, with one being his effort that thundered against the crossbar. The tall forward was also able to complete 100% of his dribble attempts in the game and complete one key pass in the game.

Unfortunately the 20 year old was unable to use his height so effectively in aerial duels where he was only managed to win three out of his eleven aerial duels.

The United academy player has struggled as of late to make use of his physical strengths, but experience in League One against seasoned professionals should stand him in good stead for his future development.

Probably the most disappointing element of his performance was only passing the ball 12 times and, worryingly, only finding his teammates 25% of the time. However, it must also be remembered that he is playing in a struggling team who rarely have enough of the ball to build meaningful attacks.

The former Sunderland youth product was able to contribute more effectively in a defensive manner as he won 67% of his ground duels and made two clearances. He was also able to help his side out by making one interception and a tackle.

Hugill and Burton now find themselves in a precarious position in 20th, only one place above the drop zone. However, both Port Vale and Cheltenham below them have games in hand that could see them leapfrog his beleaguered side.

He will be hoping he ends his goal drought when The Brewers welcome Oxford United to the Pirelli Stadium this Saturday.