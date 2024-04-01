Joselu does not want to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United



Manchester United were completely outplayed by Brentford in their Premier League game on Saturday and were lucky to escape the Gtech Community Stadium with a point.

Mason Mount must have felt he had won the game with his goal in the sixth minute of added time but the Bees got their just reward and equalised within minutes through Kristoffer Ajer.

Most of the game was played inside the United penalty box with Thomas Frank’s side having 31 shots with United’s goal leading a charmed life with five shots hitting the upright.

Andre Onana ensured the spoils were shared on a night Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa dominated while United’s attackers hardly created chances of note.

Striker needed

The London side were aggressive and Rasmus Hojlund struggled to play with his back to goal and Erik ten Hag could have done with another striking option on the bench.

Goalscoring has been a problem all season and new co-owners INEOS are expected to address this in the upcoming summer window. But the club also do not want to stall the young Dane’s remarkable development.

Bringing in the right stylistic fit will be important and surprisingly, a few days ago links with Real Madrid striker Joselu emerged.

The Spaniard can play the role of a backup striker while also having the quality to make the difference when called upon as he has shown at the Bernabeu this season.

The Espanyol man has 13 goals in as many starts across all competitions while picking up three assists as well. Having played in the English top-flight before is another advantage.

Hojlund can continue to remain the primary striker while he could learn the art of playing with his back to goal from the Spanish international.

As Defensa Central have now explained, Joselu wants to earn a permanent stay at Real Madrid with his release clause only €1.5 million.

Joselu wants to stay in Madrid

“Manchester United is interested in signing Joselu. The footballer himself has now reacted to this information. He is clear that he wants to continue at Real Madrid, but it does not depend on himself, but on Florentino Perez deciding to pay that million and a half to acquire his services.

“We will have to wait for the decision to be made from the white team’s offices. So far, Florentino Pérez is very happy with everything this player has contributed to date. The normal thing is that the purchase option is made.”

Kylian Mbappe’s arrival could further hinder his chances of getting regular minutes but the player remains a fan of the club and wants to continue in the famous white shirt.

However, a lot will depend on what Florentino Perez decides while Espanyol will be have no problem in selling to the highest bidder. The striker had scored an acrobatic volley against the Old Trafford side in pre-season.

Despite United’s interest, it must be remembered that Joselu was not the best fit in the Premier League, managing only seven goals in 52 appearances for Newcastle while he netted four times in 27 matches for Stoke City.