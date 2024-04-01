Manchester United face Manchester City in race to sign Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United appear to be facing competition from local rivals Manchester City for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Last summer, Man United were rumoured to be gearing up to sign Frimpong ahead of the current season, with the 23-year-old reportedly bidding farewell to his club in anticipation of securing a transfer.

Despite no transfer materialising, The Peoples Person relayed that Leverkusen are expected to sell the player this upcoming summer, however, with the player’s release clause set at €40 million.

While United have been linked with an extensive list of players for the upcoming summer transfer window, it appears that the search for a new right-back could be more urgent than other positions, with the club believed to be looking to part ways with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

At the start of March, reports surfaced that progress to renew Wan-Bissaka’s United contract had been delayed, with United allegedly looking to replace him with either Frimpong or Denzel Dumfries.

Still, even if United have the funds to cover Frimpong’s release clause, they’ll have to compete with other European giants to secure his signature.

Although Real Madrid supposedly ruled out any interest in the Dutch right-back, Bayern Munich are believed to be in the market for the player.

Now, United’s job appears to be becoming increasingly challenging, with bitter rivals Manchester City entering the mix.

The Sun claimed that City are considering a bid for Frimpong this summer, with the club viewing him as a potential long-term replacement for the ageing Kyle Walker.

The fact that Frimpong spent a decade at City’s youth academy could also pose a challenge to United’s attempts to sign him depending on whether he continues to have a positive relationship with Pep Guardiola’s side.

While a talented defender, Frimpong has been highly effective on the attack this season, scoring 11 goals and bagging 11 assists in all competitions. This includes eight goals and eight assists in 25 Bundesliga matches, keeping his team on track to win the league title. (Transfermarkt)

This means that he has been a better goalscorer than Marcus Rashford this season, who has only scored eight goals in all competitions.

Should United manage to successfully lure Frimpong to Old Trafford, he could prove to be an emphatic right-back, potentially proving to be a solid defender as well as a threatening component of United’s attack.