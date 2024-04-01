Manchester United give up hope of appointing Dan Ashworth before the summer window



Manchester United have reportedly lost faith and surrendered belief in their chances of having Dan Ashworth in place just in time for the summer transfer window.

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his partial 27.7% investment into United, all focus has been on identifying areas of improvement to give the club the best possible chance of catching up to their rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool.

Central to Ratcliffe’s vision for the Red Devils, is implementing the right football structure. The INEOS billionaire has repeatedly said in public that he wishes to have the “best-in-class” personnel at Old Trafford for every key position.

Already, United secured the services of Omar Berrada from Manchester City. Berrada is set to become United’s next CEO and Richard Arnold’s long-term successor. He will formally start work at the club in the summer.

United are also in talks with Newcastle over Ashworth, who is INEOS’ number one target to assume a maiden sporting director role at Old Trafford.

In February, United made an official approach for Ashworth, who then proceeded to inform Newcastle that he wishes to leave in favour of becoming part of Ratcliffe’s regime.

Seemingly annoyed and angered by the situation, the Magpies responded by placing their executive on gardening leave. Eddie Howe’s side want an unrealistic compensation package worth £20 million in order to allow Ashworth to circumvent his notice period and start work at United immediately.

INEOS have in turn made it clear that they’re not willing to part with such a sum and are even prepared to wait as long as it’s needed to eventually land their top choice for the sporting director job. This will essentially leave Newcastle in a weird position in which they’ll be paying Ashworth while he’s not really doing anything for them.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that negotiations between United and Newcastle are at a standstill and both Premier League outfits are bracing for the summer transfer window without having a recognised sporting director in place.

It was relayed that in the absence of Ashworth, United will task Berrada with the responsibility of negotiating deals and getting the signings of players over the line.

The Daily Mail have given a slight update on the 20-time English champions’ pursuit of Ashworth and indicated that an agreement with Newcastle before the summer does not seem to be forthcoming.

As such, United are keen on bringing in Jason Wilcox from Southampton to help with recruitment and scouting matters.

The club made an approach for Wilcox, which was immediately knocked back by the Saints, who wanted more money.

Soon after, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Wilcox will resign from his post at Southampton because he wants to be part of Ratcliffe’s United project.

The Mail note, “The club view Wilcox as a key appointment who would work alongside Ashworth in the new recruitment structure being assembled by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford.”

“Given Newcastle’s position United have given up hope of securing Ashworth before the summer so have made recruiting Wilcox their priority.”

While there may be a little bit of disappointment that Ashworth won’t be able to take charge of United’s transfer business immediately, most fans will appreciate that Ratcliffe and INEOS appear determined not to bend over backwards for rival clubs.

In past years especially under Ed Woodward, United gained a reputation for always overpaying for recruits and getting the poor end of deals.

That Ratcliffe is more than ready to wait while Newcastle continue to play games also suggests that the Oldham-born billionaire is very confident about the prospect of finally getting his man. It’s only a matter of time.